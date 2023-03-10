iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mercator Ltd Balance Sheet

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023|03:46:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercator Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

30.61

30.61

30.25

30.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,009.35

-1,009.76

-1,014.62

-801.87

Net Worth

-978.74

-979.15

-984.37

-771.26

Minority Interest

Debt

942.92

942.92

964.05

962.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-35.82

-36.23

-20.32

190.99

Fixed Assets

0.69

0.77

7.9

16.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

63.65

63.65

63.65

63.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-100.89

-105.02

-98.54

109.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

41.78

41.78

41.78

45.95

Debtor Days

2,226.23

126.9

Other Current Assets

275.37

272.47

280.41

306.73

Sundry Creditors

-43.77

-43.28

-43.47

-50.01

Creditor Days

2,316.28

138.11

Other Current Liabilities

-374.27

-375.99

-377.27

-193.2

Cash

0.72

4.36

6.66

1.02

Total Assets

-35.83

-36.24

-20.33

190.99

Mercator : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercator Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.