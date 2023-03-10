Mercator Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.61
30.61
30.25
30.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,009.35
-1,009.76
-1,014.62
-801.87
Net Worth
-978.74
-979.15
-984.37
-771.26
Minority Interest
Debt
942.92
942.92
964.05
962.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-35.82
-36.23
-20.32
190.99
Fixed Assets
0.69
0.77
7.9
16.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
63.65
63.65
63.65
63.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-100.89
-105.02
-98.54
109.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
41.78
41.78
41.78
45.95
Debtor Days
2,226.23
126.9
Other Current Assets
275.37
272.47
280.41
306.73
Sundry Creditors
-43.77
-43.28
-43.47
-50.01
Creditor Days
2,316.28
138.11
Other Current Liabilities
-374.27
-375.99
-377.27
-193.2
Cash
0.72
4.36
6.66
1.02
Total Assets
-35.83
-36.24
-20.33
190.99
