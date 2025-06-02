iifl-logo
Mercator Ltd Board Meeting

0.85
(0.00%)
Mar 10, 2023|03:46:25 PM

Mercator CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Jun 202526 May 2025
Quarterly Results Mercator Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Directors and Liquidator of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 2, 2025, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.05.2025) Mercator Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Directors and Liquidator of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 is rescheduled to be held on Thursday June 5, 2025, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025) The Board Meeting to be held on 05/06/2025 Stands Cancelled. Considering the aforesaid change in circumstances, it is decided to keep the proposed meeting of Directors and Liquidators of the meeting scheduled to be held on June 5, 2025 in abeyance until further instructions. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/06/2025)
Board Meeting28 Dec 202428 Dec 2024
As you are aware, Mercator Limited (the Company) is under Liquidation vide Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench order dated February 21, 2023 (Order), in terms of the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) and the regulations framed thereunder. Pursuant to the said order and the provisions of IBC, the powers of the Board of Directors have been suspended and such powers are vested in Mr. Girish Siriram Juneja, in the capacity of Liquidator. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors/Liquidator of the Company at its meeting held on 28th December, 2024 has inter-alia appointed CS Anirudh Kumar Tanvar, Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for carrying out the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.
Board Meeting28 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
MERCATOR LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Directors and Liquidator of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 28 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)

