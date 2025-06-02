Quarterly Results Mercator Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Directors and Liquidator of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 2, 2025, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26.05.2025) Mercator Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Directors and Liquidator of the Company which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 is rescheduled to be held on Thursday June 5, 2025, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record, the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025) The Board Meeting to be held on 05/06/2025 Stands Cancelled. Considering the aforesaid change in circumstances, it is decided to keep the proposed meeting of Directors and Liquidators of the meeting scheduled to be held on June 5, 2025 in abeyance until further instructions. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/06/2025)