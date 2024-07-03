SectorShipping
Open₹35.37
Prev. Close₹35.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.66
Day's High₹35.79
Day's Low₹34.5
52 Week's High₹71.54
52 Week's Low₹19.75
Book Value₹-67.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)736.83
P/E9.37
EPS3.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
206.98
206.98
206.98
206.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,881.22
-1,810.45
-3,503.32
-3,253.58
Net Worth
-1,674.24
-1,603.47
-3,296.34
-3,046.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
166.94
538.47
491.92
643.41
yoy growth (%)
-68.99
9.46
-23.54
-2.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.62
-55.4
-65.43
-94.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-298.06
-172.91
-192.04
-174.9
Depreciation
-112.53
-110.35
-103.33
-125.04
Tax paid
-0.62
-1.11
-1.45
-3.24
Working capital
-382.87
168.44
-15.8
-482.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.99
9.46
-23.54
-2.17
Op profit growth
-86.88
81.3
-52.11
-29.07
EBIT growth
-332.41
161.57
-84.35
-57.91
Net profit growth
-89.91
85.34
-3,551.35
-132.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.24
60.67
325.45
458.88
1,328.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.24
60.67
325.45
458.88
1,328.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.89
13.12
15.24
Other Income
142.73
1,798.34
318.65
36.16
150.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
N Srinivasan
Independent Director
Bhupinder Singh Kumar
Independent Director
Jayakumar Rajaram
Independent Director
Suresh Ramamirtham
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Barnwal
Director
Saraswathy Subramanian
Executive Director
Rajesh Desai
Independent Director
Sunil Modak
Independent Director
Raji Chandrasekhar
Reports by Essar Shipping Ltd
Summary
Essar Shipping Ltd was incorporated on April 16, 2010 with the name of Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd in the State of Gujarat. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 1, 2010. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd to Essar Shipping Ltd with effect from September 7, 2010.The Company is a part of the multinational conglomerate Essar Group. It is an integrated logistics solution provider with investments in logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. It is mainly engaged in fleet operating and chartering activities and operates international and coastal voyages.The company has a diversified fleet of 26 vessels, including VLCCs, Capesizes, Supramaxes, mini bulk carriers and tugs. The Oilfields Services business provides contract drilling services to oil & gas companies across the globe. This business owns one semi-submersible rig and 12 land rigs. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services - from ships to ports, lighterage services to plants, intra-plant logistics and dispatching finished products to the final customer. This business owns transshipment assets to provide lighterage support services, and onshore & offshore logistics services. In 2011-12, the Scheme of Arrangement between Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd (ESPLL), Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL), Mauritius, Essar International Ltd (EIL) Mauritius and the Company for the merger of EPTL and EIL with
The Essar Shipping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Essar Shipping Ltd is ₹736.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Essar Shipping Ltd is 9.37 and -0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Essar Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Essar Shipping Ltd is ₹19.75 and ₹71.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Essar Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.11%, 3 Years at 34.00%, 1 Year at 4.34%, 6 Month at -29.03%, 3 Month at -15.32% and 1 Month at -4.41%.
