Essar Shipping Ltd Share Price

35.6
(0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.37
  • Day's High35.79
  • 52 Wk High71.54
  • Prev. Close35.37
  • Day's Low34.5
  • 52 Wk Low 19.75
  • Turnover (lac)11.66
  • P/E9.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-67.32
  • EPS3.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)736.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Essar Shipping Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

35.37

Prev. Close

35.37

Turnover(Lac.)

11.66

Day's High

35.79

Day's Low

34.5

52 Week's High

71.54

52 Week's Low

19.75

Book Value

-67.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

736.83

P/E

9.37

EPS

3.78

Divi. Yield

0

Essar Shipping Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Essar Shipping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Essar Shipping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.42%

Foreign: 70.42%

Indian: 3.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Essar Shipping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

206.98

206.98

206.98

206.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,881.22

-1,810.45

-3,503.32

-3,253.58

Net Worth

-1,674.24

-1,603.47

-3,296.34

-3,046.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

166.94

538.47

491.92

643.41

yoy growth (%)

-68.99

9.46

-23.54

-2.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-52.62

-55.4

-65.43

-94.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-298.06

-172.91

-192.04

-174.9

Depreciation

-112.53

-110.35

-103.33

-125.04

Tax paid

-0.62

-1.11

-1.45

-3.24

Working capital

-382.87

168.44

-15.8

-482.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.99

9.46

-23.54

-2.17

Op profit growth

-86.88

81.3

-52.11

-29.07

EBIT growth

-332.41

161.57

-84.35

-57.91

Net profit growth

-89.91

85.34

-3,551.35

-132.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.24

60.67

325.45

458.88

1,328.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.24

60.67

325.45

458.88

1,328.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.89

13.12

15.24

Other Income

142.73

1,798.34

318.65

36.16

150.14

View Annually Results

Essar Shipping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Essar Shipping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

N Srinivasan

Independent Director

Bhupinder Singh Kumar

Independent Director

Jayakumar Rajaram

Independent Director

Suresh Ramamirtham

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Barnwal

Director

Saraswathy Subramanian

Executive Director

Rajesh Desai

Independent Director

Sunil Modak

Independent Director

Raji Chandrasekhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Essar Shipping Ltd

Summary

Essar Shipping Ltd was incorporated on April 16, 2010 with the name of Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd in the State of Gujarat. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 1, 2010. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd to Essar Shipping Ltd with effect from September 7, 2010.The Company is a part of the multinational conglomerate Essar Group. It is an integrated logistics solution provider with investments in logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. It is mainly engaged in fleet operating and chartering activities and operates international and coastal voyages.The company has a diversified fleet of 26 vessels, including VLCCs, Capesizes, Supramaxes, mini bulk carriers and tugs. The Oilfields Services business provides contract drilling services to oil & gas companies across the globe. This business owns one semi-submersible rig and 12 land rigs. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services - from ships to ports, lighterage services to plants, intra-plant logistics and dispatching finished products to the final customer. This business owns transshipment assets to provide lighterage support services, and onshore & offshore logistics services. In 2011-12, the Scheme of Arrangement between Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd (ESPLL), Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL), Mauritius, Essar International Ltd (EIL) Mauritius and the Company for the merger of EPTL and EIL with
Company FAQs

What is the Essar Shipping Ltd share price today?

The Essar Shipping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Essar Shipping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Essar Shipping Ltd is ₹736.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Essar Shipping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Essar Shipping Ltd is 9.37 and -0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Essar Shipping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Essar Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Essar Shipping Ltd is ₹19.75 and ₹71.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Essar Shipping Ltd?

Essar Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.11%, 3 Years at 34.00%, 1 Year at 4.34%, 6 Month at -29.03%, 3 Month at -15.32% and 1 Month at -4.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Essar Shipping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Essar Shipping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.75 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.22 %

