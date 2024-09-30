AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 (6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI LODR 2015. please find enclosed herewith Proceedings of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through VC. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)