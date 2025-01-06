Essar Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-298.06
-172.91
-192.04
-174.9
Depreciation
-112.53
-110.35
-103.33
-125.04
Tax paid
-0.62
-1.11
-1.45
-3.24
Working capital
-382.87
168.44
-15.8
-482.49
Other operating items
Operating
-794.08
-115.93
-312.62
-785.67
Capital expenditure
57.84
10.34
31.43
-234.01
Free cash flow
-736.23
-105.58
-281.19
-1,019.68
Equity raised
-5,911.59
-10.72
3,169.04
3,052.66
Investing
6.22
-2,764.72
-1,399.99
46.79
Financing
3,444.36
4,673.38
4,250.91
3,994.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,197.23
1,792.36
5,738.77
6,073.98
