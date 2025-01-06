iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Shipping Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.66
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Essar Shipping FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-298.06

-172.91

-192.04

-174.9

Depreciation

-112.53

-110.35

-103.33

-125.04

Tax paid

-0.62

-1.11

-1.45

-3.24

Working capital

-382.87

168.44

-15.8

-482.49

Other operating items

Operating

-794.08

-115.93

-312.62

-785.67

Capital expenditure

57.84

10.34

31.43

-234.01

Free cash flow

-736.23

-105.58

-281.19

-1,019.68

Equity raised

-5,911.59

-10.72

3,169.04

3,052.66

Investing

6.22

-2,764.72

-1,399.99

46.79

Financing

3,444.36

4,673.38

4,250.91

3,994.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,197.23

1,792.36

5,738.77

6,073.98

