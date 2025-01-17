Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.8
-38.73
27.58
-9.99
Op profit growth
-88.18
-31.28
36.14
22.7
EBIT growth
-145.21
-398.68
-696.34
-70.65
Net profit growth
-63.1
188.2
6.04
19.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.5
19.38
17.28
16.19
EBIT margin
-22.79
17.74
-3.63
0.77
Net profit margin
-131.15
-125.09
-26.59
-31.99
RoCE
-29.49
5.34
-0.94
0.12
RoNW
3.43
52.99
-4.88
-2.69
RoA
-42.42
-9.41
-1.72
-1.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-29.98
-81.5
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-38.37
-89.56
-47.05
-48.99
Book value per share
-232.54
-203.95
127.3
161.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.26
-0.06
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.2
-0.06
-0.59
-0.51
P/B
-0.03
-0.02
0.21
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
71.8
11.46
19.8
12.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.1
0.57
6.92
4.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.47
26.02
37.84
67.53
Inventory days
16.21
13.11
13.49
17.52
Creditor days
-221.85
-118.7
-120.94
-198.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.22
-0.55
0.17
-0.02
Net debt / equity
-0.94
-1.08
2.11
1.58
Net debt / op. profit
148.46
17.64
14.69
18.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.4
-8.29
-9.69
-7.94
Other costs
-78.08
-72.31
-73.02
-75.85
