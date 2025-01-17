iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Shipping Ltd Key Ratios

34.21
(4.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.8

-38.73

27.58

-9.99

Op profit growth

-88.18

-31.28

36.14

22.7

EBIT growth

-145.21

-398.68

-696.34

-70.65

Net profit growth

-63.1

188.2

6.04

19.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.5

19.38

17.28

16.19

EBIT margin

-22.79

17.74

-3.63

0.77

Net profit margin

-131.15

-125.09

-26.59

-31.99

RoCE

-29.49

5.34

-0.94

0.12

RoNW

3.43

52.99

-4.88

-2.69

RoA

-42.42

-9.41

-1.72

-1.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-29.98

-81.5

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-38.37

-89.56

-47.05

-48.99

Book value per share

-232.54

-203.95

127.3

161.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.26

-0.06

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.2

-0.06

-0.59

-0.51

P/B

-0.03

-0.02

0.21

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

71.8

11.46

19.8

12.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.1

0.57

6.92

4.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.47

26.02

37.84

67.53

Inventory days

16.21

13.11

13.49

17.52

Creditor days

-221.85

-118.7

-120.94

-198.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.22

-0.55

0.17

-0.02

Net debt / equity

-0.94

-1.08

2.11

1.58

Net debt / op. profit

148.46

17.64

14.69

18.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.4

-8.29

-9.69

-7.94

Other costs

-78.08

-72.31

-73.02

-75.85

