|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
166.94
538.47
491.92
643.41
yoy growth (%)
-68.99
9.46
-23.54
-2.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.62
-55.4
-65.43
-94.28
As % of sales
31.52
10.28
13.3
14.65
Other costs
-96.64
-348.29
-352.15
-393.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.88
64.68
71.58
61.21
Operating profit
17.68
134.78
74.34
155.24
OPM
10.59
25.03
15.11
24.12
Depreciation
-112.53
-110.35
-103.33
-125.04
Interest expense
-212.16
-209.87
-206.17
-265.24
Other income
8.95
12.53
43.12
60.14
Profit before tax
-298.06
-172.91
-192.04
-174.9
Taxes
-0.62
-1.11
-1.45
-3.24
Tax rate
0.2
0.64
0.75
1.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-298.68
-174.02
-193.49
-178.14
Exceptional items
0.79
-2,779.42
-1,400
224.31
Net profit
-297.89
-2,953.44
-1,593.49
46.16
yoy growth (%)
-89.91
85.34
-3,551.35
-132.83
NPM
-178.44
-548.48
-323.93
7.17
