iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Shipping Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:23 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Shipping Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

166.94

538.47

491.92

643.41

yoy growth (%)

-68.99

9.46

-23.54

-2.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-52.62

-55.4

-65.43

-94.28

As % of sales

31.52

10.28

13.3

14.65

Other costs

-96.64

-348.29

-352.15

-393.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.88

64.68

71.58

61.21

Operating profit

17.68

134.78

74.34

155.24

OPM

10.59

25.03

15.11

24.12

Depreciation

-112.53

-110.35

-103.33

-125.04

Interest expense

-212.16

-209.87

-206.17

-265.24

Other income

8.95

12.53

43.12

60.14

Profit before tax

-298.06

-172.91

-192.04

-174.9

Taxes

-0.62

-1.11

-1.45

-3.24

Tax rate

0.2

0.64

0.75

1.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-298.68

-174.02

-193.49

-178.14

Exceptional items

0.79

-2,779.42

-1,400

224.31

Net profit

-297.89

-2,953.44

-1,593.49

46.16

yoy growth (%)

-89.91

85.34

-3,551.35

-132.83

NPM

-178.44

-548.48

-323.93

7.17

Essar Shipping : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Shipping Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.