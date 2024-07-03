iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Shipping Ltd Quarterly Results

35.34
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

147.81

2.54

2.54

2.58

11.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

147.81

2.54

2.54

2.58

11.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

717.84

54

66.83

15.05

2.27

Total Income

865.65

56.54

69.37

17.63

14.04

Total Expenditure

195.18

61.89

78.05

32.44

30.46

PBIDT

670.47

-5.35

-8.68

-14.81

-16.42

Interest

28.15

28.99

44.6

15.77

9.53

PBDT

642.32

-34.34

-53.28

-30.58

-25.95

Depreciation

0.19

0.19

-0.09

10.77

10.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.83

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

642.13

-34.53

-53.19

-41.35

-35.91

Minority Interest After NP

-0.41

0.41

11.21

2.43

0.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

642.54

-34.94

-64.4

-43.78

-35.98

Extra-ordinary Items

573.77

-9.93

12.13

-4.64

-3.16

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

68.77

-25.01

-76.53

-39.14

-32.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

31.02

-1.67

-2.57

-2

-1.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

206.98

206.98

206.98

206.98

206.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

453.6

-210.62

-341.73

-574.03

-139.5

PBDTM(%)

434.55

-1,351.96

-2,097.63

-1,185.27

-220.47

PATM(%)

434.42

-1,359.44

-2,094.09

-1,602.71

-305.09

