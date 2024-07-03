Essar Shipping Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
147.81
2.54
2.54
2.58
11.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
147.81
2.54
2.54
2.58
11.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
717.84
54
66.83
15.05
2.27
Total Income
865.65
56.54
69.37
17.63
14.04
Total Expenditure
195.18
61.89
78.05
32.44
30.46
PBIDT
670.47
-5.35
-8.68
-14.81
-16.42
Interest
28.15
28.99
44.6
15.77
9.53
PBDT
642.32
-34.34
-53.28
-30.58
-25.95
Depreciation
0.19
0.19
-0.09
10.77
10.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.83
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
642.13
-34.53
-53.19
-41.35
-35.91
Minority Interest After NP
-0.41
0.41
11.21
2.43
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
642.54
-34.94
-64.4
-43.78
-35.98
Extra-ordinary Items
573.77
-9.93
12.13
-4.64
-3.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
68.77
-25.01
-76.53
-39.14
-32.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.02
-1.67
-2.57
-2
-1.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
206.98
206.98
206.98
206.98
206.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
453.6
-210.62
-341.73
-574.03
-139.5
PBDTM(%)
434.55
-1,351.96
-2,097.63
-1,185.27
-220.47
PATM(%)
434.42
-1,359.44
-2,094.09
-1,602.71
-305.09
