Essar Shipping Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
206.98
206.98
206.98
206.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,881.22
-1,810.45
-3,503.32
-3,253.58
Net Worth
-1,674.24
-1,603.47
-3,296.34
-3,046.6
Minority Interest
Debt
1,934.63
1,935.88
2,511.54
3,303.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
260.39
332.41
-784.8
256.53
Fixed Assets
3.07
3.69
0.14
687.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
37.48
37.38
258.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
251.39
271.47
-837.25
-703.13
Inventories
0
0
0
9.27
Inventory Days
20.26
Sundry Debtors
5.73
1.37
5.5
12.77
Debtor Days
27.92
Other Current Assets
311.65
319.22
343.34
495.46
Sundry Creditors
-18.48
-32.94
-32.57
-146.35
Creditor Days
319.98
Other Current Liabilities
-47.51
-16.18
-1,153.52
-1,074.28
Cash
5.89
19.77
14.93
13.19
Total Assets
260.39
332.41
-784.8
256.53
