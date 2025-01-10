iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Essar Shipping Ltd Balance Sheet

33.95
(-3.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Shipping Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

206.98

206.98

206.98

206.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,881.22

-1,810.45

-3,503.32

-3,253.58

Net Worth

-1,674.24

-1,603.47

-3,296.34

-3,046.6

Minority Interest

Debt

1,934.63

1,935.88

2,511.54

3,303.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

260.39

332.41

-784.8

256.53

Fixed Assets

3.07

3.69

0.14

687.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

37.48

37.38

258.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

251.39

271.47

-837.25

-703.13

Inventories

0

0

0

9.27

Inventory Days

20.26

Sundry Debtors

5.73

1.37

5.5

12.77

Debtor Days

27.92

Other Current Assets

311.65

319.22

343.34

495.46

Sundry Creditors

-18.48

-32.94

-32.57

-146.35

Creditor Days

319.98

Other Current Liabilities

-47.51

-16.18

-1,153.52

-1,074.28

Cash

5.89

19.77

14.93

13.19

Total Assets

260.39

332.41

-784.8

256.53

Essar Shipping : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Essar Shipping Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.