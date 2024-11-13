iifl-logo-icon 1
Essar Shipping Ltd Board Meeting

31.23
(-4.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:45 PM

Essar Shipping CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 have inter-alia; considered and approved 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. The unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Reports are attached herewith and marked as Annexure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is for your information and records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 have inter-alia; considered and approved: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. The unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Reports (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday June 8 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following items: 1. Proposal for raising funds or conversion of loan by way of issue of one or more instruments including convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. This is for your information and records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, 8th June, 2024 have inter-alia; considered and approved items mentioned under the Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following items: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Proposal for raising funds or conversion of loan by way of issue of one or more instruments including convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. This is for your information and records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2024 to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the F.Y. ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ESSAR SHIPPING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 scheduled to be held on February 08 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

