Essar Shipping Ltd Summary

Essar Shipping Ltd was incorporated on April 16, 2010 with the name of Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd in the State of Gujarat. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 1, 2010. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd to Essar Shipping Ltd with effect from September 7, 2010.The Company is a part of the multinational conglomerate Essar Group. It is an integrated logistics solution provider with investments in logistics services, sea transportation and oilfield drilling services. It is mainly engaged in fleet operating and chartering activities and operates international and coastal voyages.The company has a diversified fleet of 26 vessels, including VLCCs, Capesizes, Supramaxes, mini bulk carriers and tugs. The Oilfields Services business provides contract drilling services to oil & gas companies across the globe. This business owns one semi-submersible rig and 12 land rigs. The Logistics business provides end-to-end logistics services - from ships to ports, lighterage services to plants, intra-plant logistics and dispatching finished products to the final customer. This business owns transshipment assets to provide lighterage support services, and onshore & offshore logistics services. In 2011-12, the Scheme of Arrangement between Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd (ESPLL), Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL), Mauritius, Essar International Ltd (EIL) Mauritius and the Company for the merger of EPTL and EIL with ESPLL and the demerger of the Shipping & Logistics Business and the Oilfields Services Business into ESL was made effective from October 1, 2010. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of Essar Shipping Ports & Logistics Ltd with effect from October 1, 2010. In consideration of the demerger, the Company allotted 20,52,27,768 equity shares of Rs 10/- each as fully paid up to the eligible members of ESPLL. On July 27, 2011, the Company acquired a 152,065 DWT Cape See Dry Bulk Carrier.