SectorShipping
Open₹8.4
Prev. Close₹8.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.11
Day's High₹8.4
Day's Low₹7.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹39.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
24.73
24.73
24.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.9
194.85
22.88
84.82
Net Worth
98.63
219.58
47.61
109.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.2
70.79
76.26
98.49
yoy growth (%)
-13.55
-7.16
-22.56
-38.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.15
-20.61
-20.56
-21.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.48
-25.48
-31.11
-9.14
Depreciation
-26.41
-24.32
-23.69
-22.59
Tax paid
-0.55
1.88
0
-0.23
Working capital
-38.56
-50.26
-39.85
4.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.55
-7.16
-22.56
-38.36
Op profit growth
-30.64
82.67
-62.38
-54.2
EBIT growth
751.09
-87.43
-193.75
-78.29
Net profit growth
-73.43
-57.24
-3,615.63
-85.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.21
51.01
64.97
77.67
121.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.21
51.01
64.97
77.67
121.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.62
437.33
1.17
390.83
70.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Maneesha Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A C Chandarana
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aditya Garware
Whole-time Director
Mukund Madhav Honkan
Independent Director
Faisy Viju
Independent Director
Jisupriya Guhalthakurta
Independent Director
Smita D. Gaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Global Offshore Services Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.76, Global Offshore Services Limited(formerly known Garware Shipping Corporation Limited) was promoted by B D Garware, which belonged to the Garware Group. The Company is involved in the business of Owning, Operating and chartering offshore support vessels. Apart from this, it is providing offshore support services to exploration and production Companies. Its vessels support oil and gas exploration activities as well as offshore projects. The Platform Supply Vessels ( PSVs) owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiary are deployed in India and West Africa.The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 8, aggregating Rs 9.07 cr, to strengthen its resources for long-term use and meet working capital requirements. In Mar.90, GSCL embarked upon an expansion programme estimated to cost Rs 15 cr to acquire three conventional cargo ships. The trend of increased charter hire earnings continued during the year. The company plans to increase its tonnage and is looking for the right opportunity.The company came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 12 to finance its modernisation and capital expenditure. The company vessel, M V Shivneri, ran aground in Oct.94 which was declared a constructive total loss by the insurance company.The Company acquired a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) from a Norwegian Shipping Company during the year 2005. Effective from 16January, 2006, name of the Company was changed to Garware Offshore Services Limited.
The Global Offshore Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd is ₹20.20 Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of Global Offshore Services Ltd is 0 and 3.07 as of 12 Mar ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Offshore Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Offshore Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Mar ‘21
Global Offshore Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.77%, 3 Years at -33.21%, 1 Year at 130.88%, 6 Month at 24.60%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -3.68%.
