Global Offshore Services Ltd Share Price

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.4
  • Day's High8.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close8.1
  • Day's Low7.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Global Offshore Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

8.4

Prev. Close

8.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.11

Day's High

8.4

Day's Low

7.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

39.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Offshore Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Global Offshore Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Offshore Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.74%

Foreign: 7.74%

Indian: 26.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.43%

Non-Institutions: 65.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Offshore Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.73

24.73

24.73

24.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.9

194.85

22.88

84.82

Net Worth

98.63

219.58

47.61

109.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.2

70.79

76.26

98.49

yoy growth (%)

-13.55

-7.16

-22.56

-38.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.15

-20.61

-20.56

-21.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.48

-25.48

-31.11

-9.14

Depreciation

-26.41

-24.32

-23.69

-22.59

Tax paid

-0.55

1.88

0

-0.23

Working capital

-38.56

-50.26

-39.85

4.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.55

-7.16

-22.56

-38.36

Op profit growth

-30.64

82.67

-62.38

-54.2

EBIT growth

751.09

-87.43

-193.75

-78.29

Net profit growth

-73.43

-57.24

-3,615.63

-85.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.21

51.01

64.97

77.67

121.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.21

51.01

64.97

77.67

121.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.62

437.33

1.17

390.83

70.89

Global Offshore Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Offshore Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Maneesha Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A C Chandarana

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aditya Garware

Whole-time Director

Mukund Madhav Honkan

Independent Director

Faisy Viju

Independent Director

Jisupriya Guhalthakurta

Independent Director

Smita D. Gaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Offshore Services Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.76, Global Offshore Services Limited(formerly known Garware Shipping Corporation Limited) was promoted by B D Garware, which belonged to the Garware Group. The Company is involved in the business of Owning, Operating and chartering offshore support vessels. Apart from this, it is providing offshore support services to exploration and production Companies. Its vessels support oil and gas exploration activities as well as offshore projects. The Platform Supply Vessels ( PSVs) owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiary are deployed in India and West Africa.The company came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 8, aggregating Rs 9.07 cr, to strengthen its resources for long-term use and meet working capital requirements. In Mar.90, GSCL embarked upon an expansion programme estimated to cost Rs 15 cr to acquire three conventional cargo ships. The trend of increased charter hire earnings continued during the year. The company plans to increase its tonnage and is looking for the right opportunity.The company came out with a rights issue in 1994 at a premium of Rs 12 to finance its modernisation and capital expenditure. The company vessel, M V Shivneri, ran aground in Oct.94 which was declared a constructive total loss by the insurance company.The Company acquired a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) from a Norwegian Shipping Company during the year 2005. Effective from 16January, 2006, name of the Company was changed to Garware Offshore Services Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Global Offshore Services Ltd share price today?

The Global Offshore Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Offshore Services Ltd is ₹20.20 Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Offshore Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Offshore Services Ltd is 0 and 3.07 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Offshore Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Offshore Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Offshore Services Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Global Offshore Services Ltd?

Global Offshore Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.77%, 3 Years at -33.21%, 1 Year at 130.88%, 6 Month at 24.60%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -3.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Offshore Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Offshore Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

