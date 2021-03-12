iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Offshore Services Ltd Key Ratios

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.3

-10.17

-16.08

-56.52

Op profit growth

-133.74

-140.52

31.85

-142.1

EBIT growth

793.78

-96.41

6.58

-403.41

Net profit growth

-726.18

-81.91

68.69

914.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.4

19.63

-43.5

-27.68

EBIT margin

-48.59

-3.46

-86.74

-68.29

Net profit margin

280.81

-28.56

-141.88

-70.57

RoCE

-8.87

-0.5

-8.55

-6.79

RoNW

-18.16

6.5

-19.87

-7.08

RoA

12.82

-1.04

-3.49

-1.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

133.04

-2.88

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

75.87

-26.53

-102.48

-73.8

Book value per share

-75.66

-167.16

58.83

137.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.04

-0.9

0

0

P/CEPS

0.08

-0.09

-0.2

-0.58

P/B

-0.08

-0.01

0.36

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

-94.68

39.07

-19.61

-28.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.97

-2.39

-0.02

0.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.76

86.54

89.35

123.23

Inventory days

152.87

144.7

145.27

118.21

Creditor days

-138.21

-167.96

-88.05

-61.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.66

0.05

1.82

1.62

Net debt / equity

-3.58

-2.49

7.31

3.22

Net debt / op. profit

-83.01

43.07

-18.02

-24.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-40.39

-30.97

-33.94

-31.53

Other costs

-70

-49.39

-109.56

-96.15

