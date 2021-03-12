Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.3
-10.17
-16.08
-56.52
Op profit growth
-133.74
-140.52
31.85
-142.1
EBIT growth
793.78
-96.41
6.58
-403.41
Net profit growth
-726.18
-81.91
68.69
914.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.4
19.63
-43.5
-27.68
EBIT margin
-48.59
-3.46
-86.74
-68.29
Net profit margin
280.81
-28.56
-141.88
-70.57
RoCE
-8.87
-0.5
-8.55
-6.79
RoNW
-18.16
6.5
-19.87
-7.08
RoA
12.82
-1.04
-3.49
-1.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
133.04
-2.88
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
75.87
-26.53
-102.48
-73.8
Book value per share
-75.66
-167.16
58.83
137.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.04
-0.9
0
0
P/CEPS
0.08
-0.09
-0.2
-0.58
P/B
-0.08
-0.01
0.36
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
-94.68
39.07
-19.61
-28.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.97
-2.39
-0.02
0.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.76
86.54
89.35
123.23
Inventory days
152.87
144.7
145.27
118.21
Creditor days
-138.21
-167.96
-88.05
-61.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.66
0.05
1.82
1.62
Net debt / equity
-3.58
-2.49
7.31
3.22
Net debt / op. profit
-83.01
43.07
-18.02
-24.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-40.39
-30.97
-33.94
-31.53
Other costs
-70
-49.39
-109.56
-96.15
