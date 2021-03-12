Global Offshore Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
24.73
24.73
24.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.9
194.85
22.88
84.82
Net Worth
98.63
219.58
47.61
109.55
Minority Interest
Debt
23.99
39.14
408.39
396.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.37
0
0.55
Total Liabilities
122.62
260.09
456
507.01
Fixed Assets
120.12
128.79
429.49
452.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
113.4
113.47
113.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.37
1.37
1.89
Networking Capital
-2.95
10.27
-98.86
-67.98
Inventories
9.57
11.1
14.45
16.59
Inventory Days
98.93
Sundry Debtors
4.59
3.61
8.49
15.46
Debtor Days
92.19
Other Current Assets
1.7
21.6
6.45
5.96
Sundry Creditors
-7.53
-12.2
-7.15
-6.74
Creditor Days
40.19
Other Current Liabilities
-11.28
-13.84
-121.1
-99.25
Cash
5.31
6.25
10.54
6.93
Total Assets
122.62
260.08
456.01
507.01
