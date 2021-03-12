iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Offshore Services Ltd Balance Sheet

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.73

24.73

24.73

24.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.9

194.85

22.88

84.82

Net Worth

98.63

219.58

47.61

109.55

Minority Interest

Debt

23.99

39.14

408.39

396.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

1.37

0

0.55

Total Liabilities

122.62

260.09

456

507.01

Fixed Assets

120.12

128.79

429.49

452.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

113.4

113.47

113.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.37

1.37

1.89

Networking Capital

-2.95

10.27

-98.86

-67.98

Inventories

9.57

11.1

14.45

16.59

Inventory Days

98.93

Sundry Debtors

4.59

3.61

8.49

15.46

Debtor Days

92.19

Other Current Assets

1.7

21.6

6.45

5.96

Sundry Creditors

-7.53

-12.2

-7.15

-6.74

Creditor Days

40.19

Other Current Liabilities

-11.28

-13.84

-121.1

-99.25

Cash

5.31

6.25

10.54

6.93

Total Assets

122.62

260.08

456.01

507.01

