Global Offshore Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

61.2

70.79

76.26

98.49

yoy growth (%)

-13.55

-7.16

-22.56

-38.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.15

-20.61

-20.56

-21.25

As % of sales

32.93

29.11

26.96

21.58

Other costs

-25.66

-28.01

-43.56

-44.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.94

39.57

57.12

45.66

Operating profit

15.37

22.16

12.13

32.26

OPM

25.12

31.31

15.91

32.75

Depreciation

-26.41

-24.32

-23.69

-22.59

Interest expense

-17.93

-24.24

-21.24

-19.66

Other income

0.48

0.91

1.68

0.85

Profit before tax

-28.48

-25.48

-31.11

-9.14

Taxes

-0.55

1.88

0

-0.23

Tax rate

1.93

-7.4

0

2.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-29.03

-23.59

-31.11

-9.37

Exceptional items

11.81

-41.23

-120.49

13.69

Net profit

-17.22

-64.82

-151.61

4.31

yoy growth (%)

-73.43

-57.24

-3,615.63

-85.63

NPM

-28.14

-91.56

-198.8

4.37

