|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
61.2
70.79
76.26
98.49
yoy growth (%)
-13.55
-7.16
-22.56
-38.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.15
-20.61
-20.56
-21.25
As % of sales
32.93
29.11
26.96
21.58
Other costs
-25.66
-28.01
-43.56
-44.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.94
39.57
57.12
45.66
Operating profit
15.37
22.16
12.13
32.26
OPM
25.12
31.31
15.91
32.75
Depreciation
-26.41
-24.32
-23.69
-22.59
Interest expense
-17.93
-24.24
-21.24
-19.66
Other income
0.48
0.91
1.68
0.85
Profit before tax
-28.48
-25.48
-31.11
-9.14
Taxes
-0.55
1.88
0
-0.23
Tax rate
1.93
-7.4
0
2.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-29.03
-23.59
-31.11
-9.37
Exceptional items
11.81
-41.23
-120.49
13.69
Net profit
-17.22
-64.82
-151.61
4.31
yoy growth (%)
-73.43
-57.24
-3,615.63
-85.63
NPM
-28.14
-91.56
-198.8
4.37
