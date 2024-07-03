iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Offshore Services Ltd Quarterly Results

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.26

8.39

7.7

7.87

7.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.26

8.39

7.7

7.87

7.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.04

0.02

2.95

Other Income

0.16

0.13

56.2

0.28

7.6

Total Income

7.42

8.52

63.93

8.17

18.35

Total Expenditure

5.68

6.84

9.11

7.62

6.1

PBIDT

1.74

1.68

54.83

0.55

12.25

Interest

0.39

0.49

1

0.84

1.26

PBDT

1.34

1.18

53.83

-0.29

10.99

Depreciation

3.41

3.17

3.12

3.15

3.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.02

1.92

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.08

-2

48.79

-3.45

6.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.96

-0.27

2.69

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.08

-2

46.83

-3.18

4.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.09

46.86

0.19

7.59

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.08

-2.09

-0.03

-3.37

-3.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.82

-0.81

18.94

-1.29

1.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.07

25.49

24.73

24.73

24.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.96

20.02

712.07

6.98

157.05

PBDTM(%)

18.45

14.06

699.09

-3.68

140.89

PATM(%)

-28.65

-23.83

633.63

-43.83

89.61

Global Offshore: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Offshore Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.