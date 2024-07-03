Global Offshore Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.26
8.39
7.7
7.87
7.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.26
8.39
7.7
7.87
7.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.04
0.02
2.95
Other Income
0.16
0.13
56.2
0.28
7.6
Total Income
7.42
8.52
63.93
8.17
18.35
Total Expenditure
5.68
6.84
9.11
7.62
6.1
PBIDT
1.74
1.68
54.83
0.55
12.25
Interest
0.39
0.49
1
0.84
1.26
PBDT
1.34
1.18
53.83
-0.29
10.99
Depreciation
3.41
3.17
3.12
3.15
3.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.02
1.92
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.08
-2
48.79
-3.45
6.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.96
-0.27
2.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.08
-2
46.83
-3.18
4.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.09
46.86
0.19
7.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.08
-2.09
-0.03
-3.37
-3.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.82
-0.81
18.94
-1.29
1.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.07
25.49
24.73
24.73
24.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.96
20.02
712.07
6.98
157.05
PBDTM(%)
18.45
14.06
699.09
-3.68
140.89
PATM(%)
-28.65
-23.83
633.63
-43.83
89.61
