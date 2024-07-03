iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Offshore Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

24.4

39.11

46.46

55.96

89.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.4

39.11

46.46

55.96

89.6

Other Operating Income

7.08

0

0

0.18

0

Other Income

5.42

0.05

0.44

142.79

5.18

Total Income

36.9

39.15

46.91

198.92

94.79

Total Expenditure

31.41

228.55

51.74

62.03

117.83

PBIDT

5.49

-189.4

-4.83

136.89

-23.04

Interest

5

12.97

17.49

30.04

51.79

PBDT

0.49

-202.37

-22.32

106.85

-74.83

Depreciation

11.55

26.06

28.19

22.62

23.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.12

-228.49

-50.59

84.11

-98.98

Minority Interest After NP

-0.13

-2.65

-1.98

29.6

-19.78

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.99

-225.84

-48.61

54.51

-79.2

Extra-ordinary Items

5.22

-178.97

-6.94

141.87

-21.2

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.21

-46.87

-41.67

-87.36

-58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.45

-91.33

-19.66

22.04

-32.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.73

24.73

24.73

24.73

24.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.5

-484.27

-10.39

244.62

-25.71

PBDTM(%)

2

-517.43

-48.04

190.93

-83.51

PATM(%)

-45.57

-584.22

-108.88

150.3

-110.46

