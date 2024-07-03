Global Offshore Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
24.4
39.11
46.46
55.96
89.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.4
39.11
46.46
55.96
89.6
Other Operating Income
7.08
0
0
0.18
0
Other Income
5.42
0.05
0.44
142.79
5.18
Total Income
36.9
39.15
46.91
198.92
94.79
Total Expenditure
31.41
228.55
51.74
62.03
117.83
PBIDT
5.49
-189.4
-4.83
136.89
-23.04
Interest
5
12.97
17.49
30.04
51.79
PBDT
0.49
-202.37
-22.32
106.85
-74.83
Depreciation
11.55
26.06
28.19
22.62
23.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.07
0.08
0.12
0.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.12
-228.49
-50.59
84.11
-98.98
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
-2.65
-1.98
29.6
-19.78
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.99
-225.84
-48.61
54.51
-79.2
Extra-ordinary Items
5.22
-178.97
-6.94
141.87
-21.2
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.21
-46.87
-41.67
-87.36
-58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.45
-91.33
-19.66
22.04
-32.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.73
24.73
24.73
24.73
24.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.5
-484.27
-10.39
244.62
-25.71
PBDTM(%)
2
-517.43
-48.04
190.93
-83.51
PATM(%)
-45.57
-584.22
-108.88
150.3
-110.46
