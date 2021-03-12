Global Offshore Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.48
-25.48
-31.11
-9.14
Depreciation
-26.41
-24.32
-23.69
-22.59
Tax paid
-0.55
1.88
0
-0.23
Working capital
-38.56
-50.26
-39.85
4.77
Other operating items
Operating
-94.01
-98.18
-94.65
-27.19
Capital expenditure
28.3
21.23
1.17
-103.58
Free cash flow
-65.7
-76.95
-93.47
-130.77
Equity raised
204.08
405.32
780.15
771.86
Investing
0.03
-0.03
-91.31
-0.25
Financing
5.7
69.97
16.38
-25.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
144.11
398.31
611.74
615.75
