Global Offshore Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Global Offshore FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.48

-25.48

-31.11

-9.14

Depreciation

-26.41

-24.32

-23.69

-22.59

Tax paid

-0.55

1.88

0

-0.23

Working capital

-38.56

-50.26

-39.85

4.77

Other operating items

Operating

-94.01

-98.18

-94.65

-27.19

Capital expenditure

28.3

21.23

1.17

-103.58

Free cash flow

-65.7

-76.95

-93.47

-130.77

Equity raised

204.08

405.32

780.15

771.86

Investing

0.03

-0.03

-91.31

-0.25

Financing

5.7

69.97

16.38

-25.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

144.11

398.31

611.74

615.75

