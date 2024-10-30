Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13, 2025 for 1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot. 2. Appointment of Ms. Neelam Rathi (Membership No. FCS: 10993, COP: 12454), Proprietor of M/s. Neelam Somani & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Scrutiniser for Conducting the Postal Ballot Notice Process in a fair and transparent manner for the E Voting and aligned matter thereto. 3 Approval of 10th January, 2025 as Cut off date to determine the Shareholders for Postal Ballot Notice and E-Voting. 4. To appoint NSDL as a service provider for e-voting related to the postal ballot. 5. Other agenda items.

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby intimate that at the Meeting of Board of Directors held today, 03.01.2025, the following was approved: 1. Upon recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors re-appointed Mrs. Faisy Viju (DIN:06904661) as Independent Director with effect from 10th January, 2025. The said appointment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Her brief profile is enclosed as Annexure-I hereto. Further with effect from 10th January, 2025 Mrs. Faisy Vijy was also re-appointed as member on the following Committees of Board of Directors. [i] Audit Committee, [ii] Nomination & Remuneration Committee and [iii]Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 1. Pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the copy of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results, alongwith statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors today, alongwith the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. The Board, upon receiving an update of the equity raising plans and after detailed discussions, approved the Companys plan to acquire upto two (2) Vessels (either itself or through an international subsidiary) as part of its expansion plans and also authorised the Management to arrange for best debt terms possible for the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 to inter alia consider and discuss future plans of the Company including but not limited to raising funds as may be permitted subject to regulatory / statutory approval as may be required including the Shareholders approval as applicable. The Board Meeting of Directors held, today - i.e. 16th October, 2024, the Board resolved the following subject to approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite statutory authorities, as per details given below. 1] Increase in Authorised Capital. 2]Issuance of Security as per details uploaded 3] To convene Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company on Monday-11th November 2024 at 11.30 am by VC/OAVM for the aforesaid purpose, Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following items were considered and approved. 1] Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 30th June, 2024 (enclosed). 2] The 46th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled on Friday - 27th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. by Video Conferencing / OAVM. The Board Meeting started at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.25 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following items were considered and approved, 1] Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (enclosed). 2] Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 (enclosed). 3] Statement of cash flow for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (enclosed). 4] Statutory Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed) 5] Statutory Auditors Report on Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (enclosed0. 6] Declaration in respect of Audit Report with an unmodified opinion for Financial Year 31.03.2024 (enclosed) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

GLOBAL OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve if thought fit raising of funds as may be permitted under law subject to regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the shareholders approval as applicable. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated April 30, 2024. The Board Resolved to issue, on Preferential Allotment basis 15,62,500 Convertible Equity Warrants to Promoter, their Relatives and Non Promoters at Rs.56/- per Warrant / Shares (Rs.10/- face value per Warrant / Share and Rs.46/- premium per Warrant / Shares, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite statutory authorities (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

1. Appointment of Ms.Smita D. Gaur (DIN: 10564597) as Additional Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee with immediate effect, 2. Cessation of Mr.S.Y.Mulani as Independent Director w.e.f. 31.03.2024 in terms of provision of Section 149 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. Mr.Jisupriya Guhathakurta was appointed as Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee with immediate effect. 4. Draft Notice of Postal Ballot for appointment of Directors was approved.

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby intimate that Pursuant to the authority granted by the Companys Shareholders vide their Postal Ballot Resolution passed on 16.12.2020, Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26.03.2024 resolved to sell 11,326,500 Equity shares (out of 19,255,381 shares) held by the Company in its subsidiary viz Global Offshore Services B.V. (GOSBV), The Netherlands to a Local Dutch Citizen for a Consideration of USD 5,000. Post sale/disinvestment, the Company will continue to hold 28% of GOSBV and as a result GOSBV, The Netherlands shall cease to be a Subsidiary of the Company

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024