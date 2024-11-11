iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Offshore Services Ltd EGM

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Global Offshore CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Oct 202411 Nov 2024
The Board Meeting of Directors held, today - i.e. 16th October, 2024, the Board resolved the following subject to approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite statutory authorities, as per details given below. 1] Increase in Authorised Capital. 2]Issuance of Security as per details uploaded 3] To convene Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company on Monday-11th November 2024 at 11.30 am by VC/OAVM for the aforesaid purpose, Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 by video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at deemed venue at We enclosed herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No. MGT-13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e - voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 11th November, 2024 for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
EGM30 Apr 202430 May 2024
Please further note that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Thursday - May 30, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. by VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) dated 30th April, 2024, dispatched to the Shareholders today for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2024 by Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) We enclose herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No, MGT-13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e-voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday 30th May 2024 for your information and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

