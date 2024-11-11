|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|The Board Meeting of Directors held, today - i.e. 16th October, 2024, the Board resolved the following subject to approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite statutory authorities, as per details given below. 1] Increase in Authorised Capital. 2]Issuance of Security as per details uploaded 3] To convene Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company on Monday-11th November 2024 at 11.30 am by VC/OAVM for the aforesaid purpose, Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 by video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at deemed venue at We enclosed herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No. MGT-13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e - voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 11th November, 2024 for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|EGM
|30 Apr 2024
|30 May 2024
|Please further note that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Thursday - May 30, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. by VC/OAVM. Pursuant to Provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) dated 30th April, 2024, dispatched to the Shareholders today for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2024 by Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) We enclose herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No, MGT-13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e-voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday 30th May 2024 for your information and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
