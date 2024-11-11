The Board Meeting of Directors held, today - i.e. 16th October, 2024, the Board resolved the following subject to approval of the Members of the Company and other requisite statutory authorities, as per details given below. 1] Increase in Authorised Capital. 2]Issuance of Security as per details uploaded 3] To convene Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company on Monday-11th November 2024 at 11.30 am by VC/OAVM for the aforesaid purpose, Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 11th November, 2024 by video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) at deemed venue at We enclosed herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No. MGT-13) issued by Messrs. Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary in connection with the remote e - voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 11th November, 2024 for your information and records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)