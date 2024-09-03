iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Offshore Services Ltd AGM

7.75
(-4.32%)
Mar 12, 2021|03:41:19 PM

Global Offshore CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
This is to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following items were considered and approved. 1] Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 30th June, 2024 (enclosed). 2] The 46th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled on Friday - 27th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. by Video Conferencing / OAVM. The Board Meeting started at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.25 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report for the year 2023-24 (including Notice for the Annual General Meeting scheduled on Friday - 27th September, 2024). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceeding of the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 We enclose herewith Report of the Scrutinizer (Form No. MGT-13) issued by M/S Taher Sapatwala & Associates, Practicing Company secretary in connection with the remote e-voting and voting by the Shareholders of the Company at the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September, 2024 for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Please find attached details filled in PDF file of the Voting Results under Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in connection with the remote e-voting and voting done by the Shareholders of the Company at the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September, 2024 for your information and records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

