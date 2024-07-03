iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sadhav Shipping Ltd Share Price

149.95
(-5.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open163.9
  • Day's High164
  • 52 Wk High274
  • Prev. Close158.05
  • Day's Low148.2
  • 52 Wk Low 131
  • Turnover (lac)19.79
  • P/E24.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.32
  • EPS6.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sadhav Shipping Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

163.9

Prev. Close

158.05

Turnover(Lac.)

19.79

Day's High

164

Day's Low

148.2

52 Week's High

274

52 Week's Low

131

Book Value

61.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.22

P/E

24.43

EPS

6.47

Divi. Yield

0

Sadhav Shipping Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sadhav Shipping Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sadhav Shipping Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 30.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sadhav Shipping Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.35

2.95

2.95

2.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.66

37.99

32.08

29.1

Net Worth

88.01

40.94

35.03

32.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sadhav Shipping Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sadhav Shipping Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sadhav Shipping Ltd

Summary

Sadhav Shipping Limited (SSL) was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited in the name of Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited, dated August 16, 1996. Later on, Company changed its name from Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited to Sadhav Shipping Company Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 31, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sadhav Shipping Company Limited dated March 21, 2006. Later on, the name of Company was again changed from Sadhav Shipping Company Limited to Sadhav Shipping Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated March 28, 2006.SSL was the first company in India to start services of providing Tier-1 Oil Spill Response facility for the Ports. It started the service in 2014 in Mumbai Port. They were the first responders attending to MV Black Rose which sank off Paradip Port in 2009. Today, SSL, Mumbai based company, owns and operates more than 20 vessels in various sectors of the maritime trade in India and are now operating in most of the Major Ports in India. Their barges plying in Coastal & Inland Waterways operate for transportation or lighter age of cargo. The Company take up service works with the Ports such as providing Mooring Services (connecting the ships rope to land), Garbage Collection Servic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sadhav Shipping Ltd share price today?

The Sadhav Shipping Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhav Shipping Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sadhav Shipping Ltd is ₹215.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sadhav Shipping Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sadhav Shipping Ltd is 24.43 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sadhav Shipping Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sadhav Shipping Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sadhav Shipping Ltd is ₹131 and ₹274 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sadhav Shipping Ltd?

Sadhav Shipping Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.50%, 6 Month at -33.69%, 3 Month at -12.80% and 1 Month at -2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sadhav Shipping Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sadhav Shipping Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.44 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 30.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sadhav Shipping Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.