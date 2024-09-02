Sadhav Shipping Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS INTRODUCTION

Sadhav Shipping Limited is having its businesses segregated in three verticals of maritime services. i. Offshore Logistics ii. Port Services iii. Oil Spill Response

The depending on the requirements our company can tailor make a bouquet of services to effectively meet the expectations of our clients. Our focus remains on long term sustainable growth with longer duration contracts. We differentiate our offerings from a pure play shipping company which carries cargo in bulk or containers. The company owns and operates specialised assets which are not typically measured with their carrying capacity (deadweight). Our forte remains in recognising the gaps between the current level of operations and providing best long-term solutions for this. With an experienced & effective Board and a dedicated team of professional in the management of the company we strive to excel in our service offerings to our clients. Our assets include ships that are designed and built for offshore operations, high speed patrol boats used for security duties in ports, specialised hydrographic survey vessels, oil spill response vessels, utility boats and pilot boats. The average age of the company fleet as on March 2024 is 7 years. We are already in talks with key service and component providers for electrification of our services to the ports. This will help us in delivering a Green House Gas (GHG) free service to the nations port and contribute in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. GLOBAL OUTLOOK

Offshore Logistics

The global offshore logistics industry is primarily service provider to the Oil & Gas companies which are doing Exploration & Production activities for Oil & Gas in the sea. The requirement of transporting men, materials and equipment to and from the offshore locations is tremendous and also follows the demand supply of the oil prices. Over the course of the last decade with the technological advances to harness wind in the sea the sector of Offshore Wind energy is also booming. The OSV market is subdivided in two main types of assets A) Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) and B) Anchor Handling Tug & Supply Vessel (AHTS). Demand Drivers The largest demand driver for this industry remains the crude oil prices. All current production, future investments etc. are highly sensitive to oil prices. As logistics is a service provider in the capital and operational expenditure of the upstream oil & gas companies the charter rates are elastic. The non-market demand drivers are geo-political plays. We have witnessed the rise of crude oil prices with the advent of Russia-Ukraine conflict and now also with the Israel-Gaza war. The geo-political factors especially with nations controlling the flow of the fossil fuel have the powerto control the prices of oil & gas. The most important but least spoken about demand factor is the consumption pattern of people, communities and nations. “In perhaps the most contested decision in Glasgow (COP26), countries ultimately agreed to a provision calling for a phase-down of coal power and a phase-out of “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies two key issues that had never been explicitly mentioned in decisions of UN climate talks before, despite coal, oil and gas being the main drivers of global warming.” Amongst growing awareness about fossil fuel there will be a paradigm shiftin consumption patterns towards renewable energy.

“Overall OSV utilisation is projected to rise to 78% by end-25, though, with the pool of long-term lay-ups still significant (48% of laid-up units have been in lay-up for 25 years), markets may be considerably tighter than overall utilisation figures suggest.” - Clarksons Report Supply Gaps Post pandemic, the number of assets in the operation are steadily rising however not enough to meet the demand. The cold stacked units are not financially feasible due to age and technologyto revive and thus are not available. “Having held steady in recent years, OSV supply is still below 5% the 2016-peak. Moreover, supply is projected to increase by just 1% out to end-2025, with growth constrained by the limited orderbook (90 units at start-May, down ~85% since 2014). While interest in ordering is starting to pick up, any further increase in OSV newbuild contracting is set to be gradual, due to high newbuild pricing, challenges securing finance and uncertainty surrounding technology/design. Overall, with supply set to remain constrained, and with underlying demand generally expected to remain firm, this current period of OSV market strengthening still seems on track to continue.” Clarksons Report

INDIAN OUTLOOK

The prime client in India’s Offshore Oil & Gas Market is the state-owned company ONGC Ltd. Having the largest reserves and more than 40 rigs in the offshore market in India the upstream of company holds a commanding position from the demand side of the market. Indeed, India’s reliance on oil imports remains significant, with more than 80% of its crude oil demand being met through imports. The country’s state-owned companies are actively working to enhance domestic production and reduce import bills. Here are some key points related to India’s oil industry and its efforts to boost production:

1. Crude Oil Imports in India:

* India’s crude oil imports have seen fluctuations over the years. In 2022, the country imported 4,581,071 barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil, marking an increase from the previous year’s figure of 4,202,449 b/d1.

* The data shows that India’s crude oil imports have been on an upward trend, reflecting the growing demand for energy resources.

2. State-Owned Companies and Production Goals:

* The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India’s state-owned oil and gas company, has set! ambitious targets for production growth.

* ONGC aims to increase its crude oil production by 11% in FY 2024-2025 and its gas production by 25% in FY 2025-2026. These goals come after recent offshore discoveries start producing.

* Crude oil production is expected to rise from 19.5 million tons (Mt) in FY 2022 to 21.7 Mt in FY 2025. Gas production is projected to increase from 20.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) in FY 2022 to 26.1 bem by FY 2026.

3. Impact of Industrial Expansion:

* India’s massive industrial expansion is a driving force behind increased oil demand. Diesel/gasoil is the largest contributor to this growth, accounting for almost half of the rise in demand.

* Other contributors include jet-kerosene, gasoline, and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), which play essential roles in various sectors3.

4. Challenges and Opportunities:

* Despite efforts to boost production, India still faces challenges due to a global shortage of drilling rigs. This shortage has delayed some of the country’s oil and gas exploration projects4.

? Indian oil companies are investing heavily in the refining sector to meet rising domestic demand. Over the next seven years, 1 million b/d of new refinery distillation capacity will be added, making India a significant player in the global oil market3. In summary, India’s quest for energy security and self-sufficiency continues, with state-owned companies actively working to enhance production and reduce dependence on imports. The marine industry and shipping sector play a crucial role in this endeavour, given the importance of oil transportation by vessels. “...the offshore energy sector in APAC is witnessing dynamic growth driven by drilling, installation, and decommissioning activities, alongside a notable shift towards renewable energy projects. Vessel supply constraints and increasing demand are expected to underpin sustained growth in day rates and overall market performance as we approach the busier quarters of the year.” Fearnley Offshore Report

PORTS SERVICES INDIAINASNAPSHOT

India comprises a significant size maritime sector with 12 Major and 200+ Non-Major Ports situated along its 7500 km long coastline and a vast network of navigable waterways. The country’s maritime sector plays a crucial role in its overall trade and growth, with 95% of the country’s trade volume and 65% of the trade value being undertaken through maritime transport. Currently, coastal and inland waterways contribute ~6% of the country’s freight modal mix, while adjacent developing economies, such as Bangladesh (16%) and Thailand (12%) have a higher share of water-based transport4, highlighting the scope for improvement for India. Central Govt. is leading charge to create a unified logistics system - National Logistics Portal (NLP) - integrating all supply chain elements in India across various modes of transport like roads, railways, etc. As a part of same, a National Logistics Portal (NLP) Marine has been envisaged to solve many current EXIM challenges.

? In FY23, major ports in India handled 783.50 million tonnes of cargo traffic.

? India’s key ports had a capacity of 1,617 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY23.

* Non-major ports accounted for 45% of the total cargo traffic due to a shift from major ports to non-major ones.

* The Government of India allows 100% FDI under the automatic route for port-related projects.

* A10-year tax holiday is extended to enterprises engaged in port development and operation.

* The National Maritime Development Programme (NMDP) aims to develop the maritime sector with a planned outlay of US$ 11.8 billion.

* The Sagarmala program, which focuses on port-led development, received an allocation of Rs. 700 crore (US$ 84.42 million) in the interim budgetfor 2024-2025.

? The Govt. of India has approved the development of Vadhavan Portas the 13th Major Portin India.

* Studies under the Sagarmala Programme project cargo traffic at ports to reach ~2,500 MMTPAby 2025.

* The roadmap aims to increase Indian port capacity to 3,300+ MMTPAto accommodate growing traffic.

? Smart Ports and Infrastructure Enhancement:

- India is working toward developing world-class port infrastructure and implementing “Smart Ports” to improve ease of doing business.

- The goalis to reduce logistics costs and enable multi-modal transportation.

- Major ports are investing in new berths, terminals, mechanization, and deepening drafts to accommodate larger vessels

The management views the future of port services in complete electric mode. Amember of the management is also on the technical committee consulting the appropriate agencies to coordinate implementation and specifications of electric boats and services. Sadhav has also partnered with key players in the value chain to facilitate and deliver on the electric boats. OUTLOOK FOR SADHAV

Recognising the positive growth of cargo volumes and port related activity in the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047, Sadhav is gearing up with the right collaborations with international companies to bring in the best in class technologies and services to provide superlative port services in India. It is also imperative to note the shift of cargo volumes to non-Major ports (45%). Sadhav is also onboarding certain reputed non-Major ports to provide the similar services. is a clear relation to growth of market size for the services that are currently being provided by the company in Port Services. The company is also looking at increasing its array of services related to marine activity of the port to support their growth and efficiency. OIL SPILL RESPONSE

The oil spill response market is a critical aspect of environmental protection, especially in regions with significant maritime activity. Lets explore some key insights about this industry: Global Oil Spill Management Market: The global oil spill management market has been growing steadily due to increasing safety concerns and arise in oil spill incidents worldwide. Here are some highlights:

* The market was valued at USD 125.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

* Factors driving this growth include:

* Onshore and Offshore Drilling Activities: The expansion of oil and gas transportation through tankers and pipelines contributes to the demand for effective spill management.

* Government Safety Guidelines: Stringent safety regulations encourage investment in research and development.

* Preventive Measures: Initiatives such as pipeline leak detection sensors and double hulling of carriers help prevent spills.

? Major offshore spill locations include the Gulf of Alaska, Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, and Persian Gulf.

* Onshore areas with significant spill incidents include Russia, the U.S., Azerbaijan, Canada, Indonesia, Australia, and more.

India’s Response to Marine Oil Spills:

India, being a major importer of petroleum, faces the challenge of managing oil spills. The country’s response mechanism is evaluated in terms of preparedness and consequence mitigation. The Indian Coast Guard is the Nodal Agency for all Oil Spill related matters. ICG has developed National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS DCP) which is updated time to time. Sadhav is the first mover and has the largest share of the Port based Oil Spill Response market. Mumbai Port and JNPA were the first Port in India to start work on Oil Spill Response and contingency plans. India actively seeks solutions for oil spill response. Tenders are published by various authorities and private companies. OSR teams and equipment are now present in all Major Ports of India. After gaining a commanding position in the Major Ports for Oil Spill Response services in India, Sadhav is now looking at replicating similar services for non-Major Ports in India and outside India. This move will not only increase the potential market for the company but also utilise its institutional knowledge on Oil Spill Response. ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Standalone performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

The Companys revenues from operations in FY 2023-2024 is Rs. 84.24 crore as compared to Rs. 77.80 crore in the FY 2022-23 Profit Before Tax is Rs. 12.16 crore 2023-2024 as compared 9.89 crore in FY 2022-2023. Profit After Taxis Rs. 9.14 crore 2023-2024 as compared 7.75 crore in FY 2022-2023.

Rs. in crores

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Revenue from operations 84,24 77.80 Other Income 0.46 1.10 Total Income 84.70 78.90 Profit Before Tax 12.16 9.89 Profit After Tax 9.14 7.75

Segment Wise revenue

Rs. in crores

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Port Services 31.65 15.84 Oil Spill Revenue 16.18 16.99 Offshore Supply Vessels 36.41 44.98 Total Revenue 84,24 77.80

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Sadhav currently has 420 employees as on 31st March, 2024. It places a strong emphasis on its human resources as a critical asset in driving progress and achieving success. The Company take the decisions keeping professional and personal goals of employees and focuses to maintain work life balance for its employees. The Company organizes a program every year named ‘SADHAV DAY’ to boosting friendly workplace for staff, through this programs and initiatives, Sadhav provides its employees opportunities to enhance and develop their skills, and fostertheir talents, ensuring continuous professional and personal growth and advancement. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company’s internal audit system is continuously monitored and updated to ensure that assets are safeguarded, established regulations are complied with and pending issues are addressed promptly. The audit committee reviews reports presented by the internal auditors on a routine basis. The committee takes note of the audit observations and takes corrective actions whenever necessary. It maintains a continuous dialogue with the statutory and internal auditors to ensure that internal control systems are operating effectively. RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company is exposed to normal industry risk factors. The Company manages these risks, by maintaining a prudent financial profile and by following healthy business and risk management practices.

SWOT ANALYSIS: STRENGTHS:

1. Listing on NSE: Being listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has boosted our confidence and allowed us to tap into our hidden potential.

2. Collective Knowledge and Experience: Leveraging the expertise of our board and key management personnel positions us well for future growth.

3. Credibility: The Company has a well-earned credibility with its clients to timely deliveron projects.

4. Client Base: More than 90% of the business is through tenders from government backed clients.

WEAKNESS:

1. Manpower Shortage: Insufficient availability of quality shipboard and shore expertise is affecting operational efficiency.

2. Challenges with Vessel Acquisition: The acquisition and reactivation of a vessel in West Africa have posed challenges, but we are working to overcome them.

OPPORTUNITIES:

1. Offshore Support Vessel Market: The OSV marketis growing, and this trend is expected to continue.

2. New Technology: The Company is constantly researching on adoption of new and sustainable technology on its vessels.

3. Government Policies: Favourable government policies are creating growth opportunities in the shipping industry.

THREATS:

1. Perils of the Sea: Marine assets are inherently exposed to the perils of the sea however the assets are adequately insured for these risks envisaged.

2. Threat of new entrants: Line of business’ wherein there is lower barrier to entry there is a threat of new entrants.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include global and Indian demand and supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material availability and prices, cyclical demand, changes in government regulations, environmental laws, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the world, as well as other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.