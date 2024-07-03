Sadhav Shipping Ltd Summary

Sadhav Shipping Limited (SSL) was originally formed and registered as a Private Limited in the name of Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited, dated August 16, 1996. Later on, Company changed its name from Homa Offshore & Shipping Company Private Limited to Sadhav Shipping Company Private Limited and Certificate of Incorporation was issued on March 31, 1999, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sadhav Shipping Company Limited dated March 21, 2006. Later on, the name of Company was again changed from Sadhav Shipping Company Limited to Sadhav Shipping Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra dated March 28, 2006.SSL was the first company in India to start services of providing Tier-1 Oil Spill Response facility for the Ports. It started the service in 2014 in Mumbai Port. They were the first responders attending to MV Black Rose which sank off Paradip Port in 2009. Today, SSL, Mumbai based company, owns and operates more than 20 vessels in various sectors of the maritime trade in India and are now operating in most of the Major Ports in India. Their barges plying in Coastal & Inland Waterways operate for transportation or lighter age of cargo. The Company take up service works with the Ports such as providing Mooring Services (connecting the ships rope to land), Garbage Collection Services (collecting garbage from ships) and Flotsam collection services (collecting floating debris on water). The services offered by SSL comprise of Offshore Logistics, Port Services and Oil Spill Response. It operate & manage Port crafts and provide high speed security boats for patrolling services, which constitute their Port Services operations. It supports the exploration & production of Oil & Gas in offshore fields. Its 4 DP Anchor Handling Tugs cum Supply Vessels (AHTSVs) carry out the duties that follow i) towing of Offshore assets; ii) supply of Drilling materials including casing pipes, cement, baryte, drill water, brine etc.; participation in Search & Rescue Duties; iv) transportation of men & material to offshore locations and v) other duties as guided by the charterer and within the scope of work. The Company propose IPO of 40,18,800 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.