|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Sadhav Shipping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024 for approving Audited Standalone Financial Results for September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Sadhav Shipping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on September 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. Sadhav Shipping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of Financial Results for the financial year and year ended 31 st March, 2024 along with corrigendum at the Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Sadhav Shipping Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/03/2024)
