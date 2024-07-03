iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Share Price

92.25
(4.95%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open92
  • Day's High92.25
  • 52 Wk High152.8
  • Prev. Close87.9
  • Day's Low92
  • 52 Wk Low 38.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.15
  • P/E29.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.43
  • Div. Yield0
Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

92

Prev. Close

87.9

Turnover(Lac.)

4.15

Day's High

92.25

Day's Low

92

52 Week's High

152.8

52 Week's Low

38.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.43

P/E

29.85

EPS

3.09

Divi. Yield

0

Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 48.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.14

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.71

9.14

5.66

4.67

Net Worth

27.85

9.15

5.67

4.68

Minority Interest

Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind K Shah

Whole-time Director

Vinit Arvind Shah

Non Executive Director

Piyush Chimanalal Vora

Non Executive Director

Parul Arvind Shah

Independent Director

Vijaykumar Shamjibhai Dattani

Independent Director

Vipulchandra S Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richie Dhrumil Vandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd

Summary

Arvind & Co Shipping Agencies Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023 in Ahmedabad.Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Company established in the year 1987, is a part of the Arcadia Group, founded by visionary Promoter Mr. Arvind Kantilal Shah and his father Mr. Kantilal Premchand Shah. Arcadia Group provides various port construction and chartering services. As on now, the Group has a portfolio of approximately 34 barges to cater to its clients. Arcadia Group is a service provider to various port construction companies. Such services include Stevedoring, Cargo Handling, Ship Agency Work, Dredging, Underwater Trenching, Underwater Rock Breaking, Port Constructions, Port Maintenance and Other Marine Works.The Company understand the unique needs of businesses involved in cargo transportation. Under this segment, the end users are construction companies who often require barges to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, or personnel to and from construction sites located near bodies of water. Barges can be used to transport materials such as sand, gravel, cement,
Company FAQs

What is the Arvind Port & Infra Ltd share price today?

The Arvind Port & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹157.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is 29.85 and 2.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Port & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹152.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 47.48%, 6 Month at 91.99%, 3 Month at -33.32% and 1 Month at -1.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.99 %

