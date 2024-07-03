Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShipping
Open₹92
Prev. Close₹87.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.15
Day's High₹92.25
Day's Low₹92
52 Week's High₹152.8
52 Week's Low₹38.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.43
P/E29.85
EPS3.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.14
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.71
9.14
5.66
4.67
Net Worth
27.85
9.15
5.67
4.68
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind K Shah
Whole-time Director
Vinit Arvind Shah
Non Executive Director
Piyush Chimanalal Vora
Non Executive Director
Parul Arvind Shah
Independent Director
Vijaykumar Shamjibhai Dattani
Independent Director
Vipulchandra S Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richie Dhrumil Vandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd
Summary
Arvind & Co Shipping Agencies Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023 in Ahmedabad.Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Company established in the year 1987, is a part of the Arcadia Group, founded by visionary Promoter Mr. Arvind Kantilal Shah and his father Mr. Kantilal Premchand Shah. Arcadia Group provides various port construction and chartering services. As on now, the Group has a portfolio of approximately 34 barges to cater to its clients. Arcadia Group is a service provider to various port construction companies. Such services include Stevedoring, Cargo Handling, Ship Agency Work, Dredging, Underwater Trenching, Underwater Rock Breaking, Port Constructions, Port Maintenance and Other Marine Works.The Company understand the unique needs of businesses involved in cargo transportation. Under this segment, the end users are construction companies who often require barges to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, or personnel to and from construction sites located near bodies of water. Barges can be used to transport materials such as sand, gravel, cement,
Read More
The Arvind Port & Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹157.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is 29.85 and 2.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Port & Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Port & Infra Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹152.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Arvind Port & Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 47.48%, 6 Month at 91.99%, 3 Month at -33.32% and 1 Month at -1.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.