Summary

Arvind & Co Shipping Agencies Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023 in Ahmedabad.Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Company established in the year 1987, is a part of the Arcadia Group, founded by visionary Promoter Mr. Arvind Kantilal Shah and his father Mr. Kantilal Premchand Shah. Arcadia Group provides various port construction and chartering services. As on now, the Group has a portfolio of approximately 34 barges to cater to its clients. Arcadia Group is a service provider to various port construction companies. Such services include Stevedoring, Cargo Handling, Ship Agency Work, Dredging, Underwater Trenching, Underwater Rock Breaking, Port Constructions, Port Maintenance and Other Marine Works.The Company understand the unique needs of businesses involved in cargo transportation. Under this segment, the end users are construction companies who often require barges to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, or personnel to and from construction sites located near bodies of water. Barges can be used to transport materials such as sand, gravel, cement,

