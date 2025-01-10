iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

84.5
(-3.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.14

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.71

9.14

5.66

4.67

Net Worth

27.85

9.15

5.67

4.68

Minority Interest

Debt

11.72

22.32

12.21

1.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.48

0.94

0.27

0

Total Liabilities

41.05

32.41

18.15

5.74

Fixed Assets

36.9

27.4

14.83

4.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.1

Networking Capital

3.91

4.97

3.25

1.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.42

4.07

2.09

0.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.23

2.35

1.62

1.03

Sundry Creditors

-2.39

-0.57

-0.15

-0.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.35

-0.88

-0.31

-0.02

Cash

0.24

0.04

0.07

0.01

Total Assets

41.06

32.42

18.16

5.73

Arvind & Company : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.