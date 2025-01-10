Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.14
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.71
9.14
5.66
4.67
Net Worth
27.85
9.15
5.67
4.68
Minority Interest
Debt
11.72
22.32
12.21
1.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.48
0.94
0.27
0
Total Liabilities
41.05
32.41
18.15
5.74
Fixed Assets
36.9
27.4
14.83
4.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.1
Networking Capital
3.91
4.97
3.25
1.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.42
4.07
2.09
0.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.23
2.35
1.62
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-2.39
-0.57
-0.15
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.35
-0.88
-0.31
-0.02
Cash
0.24
0.04
0.07
0.01
Total Assets
41.06
32.42
18.16
5.73
