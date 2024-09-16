Convening an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, October 08, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2024)