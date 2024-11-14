|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters ACSAL : 13-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 12, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 13, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters ACSAL : 21-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 20, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 21, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 18/05/2024) ACSAL : 24-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 21/05/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Sub: Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on January 24, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Ref: Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited (Symbol/ ISIN: ACSAL/INE0P4T01013)With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 701 To 702, Fifth Floor, City Point nr. Town Hall, Jamnagar, Kalavad - 361001, Gujarat, which was commenced at 04: 00 P. M. and concluded at 04: 30 P. M. have,3. Authorized below mentioned Key Managerial Personnel for the Purpose of determining the Materiality of events or information for the purpose of making disclosure to stock exchange:Sr.No. Name Designation Contact Details1 Vinit Arvind Shah Whole-time director info@arvindshipping.com Ph No. +91 288 25519012 Arvindbhai Kantilal Shah Managing Director 5 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.
