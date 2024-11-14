iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Board Meeting

79.1
(-1.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Arvind & Company CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 21, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters ACSAL : 13-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 12, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 13, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters ACSAL : 21-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 20, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 21, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 18/05/2024) ACSAL : 24-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 21/05/2024) Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Board Meeting Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Sub: Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e. on January 24, 2024, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Ref: Arvind And Company Shipping Agencies Limited (Symbol/ ISIN: ACSAL/INE0P4T01013)With reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 701 To 702, Fifth Floor, City Point nr. Town Hall, Jamnagar, Kalavad - 361001, Gujarat, which was commenced at 04: 00 P. M. and concluded at 04: 30 P. M. have,3. Authorized below mentioned Key Managerial Personnel for the Purpose of determining the Materiality of events or information for the purpose of making disclosure to stock exchange:Sr.No. Name Designation Contact Details1 Vinit Arvind Shah Whole-time director info@arvindshipping.com Ph No. +91 288 25519012 Arvindbhai Kantilal Shah Managing Director 5 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

