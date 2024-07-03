Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies Ltd Summary

Arvind & Co Shipping Agencies Limited was originally incorporated as Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 1987, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted to public limited company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2023 in Ahmedabad.Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Company established in the year 1987, is a part of the Arcadia Group, founded by visionary Promoter Mr. Arvind Kantilal Shah and his father Mr. Kantilal Premchand Shah. Arcadia Group provides various port construction and chartering services. As on now, the Group has a portfolio of approximately 34 barges to cater to its clients. Arcadia Group is a service provider to various port construction companies. Such services include Stevedoring, Cargo Handling, Ship Agency Work, Dredging, Underwater Trenching, Underwater Rock Breaking, Port Constructions, Port Maintenance and Other Marine Works.The Company understand the unique needs of businesses involved in cargo transportation. Under this segment, the end users are construction companies who often require barges to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, or personnel to and from construction sites located near bodies of water. Barges can be used to transport materials such as sand, gravel, cement, steel, or machinery to support construction projects. Barges are flat-bottomed boats that are primarily used for Port construction, maintenance, dredging, transporting goods, placements of Cranes and Backhoes, and materials handling on inland waterways, rivers, and canals, as well as in coastal areas. They work by being towed by tugboats or pushed by push boats, which provide the propulsion needed to move the barge through the water. Barges are designed to be flat and wide to maximize their cargo capacity, and their flat bottoms allow them to operate in shallow waterways and navigate under low bridges. They come in different sizes and configurations, with some being equipped with ramps or cranes to facilitate loading and unloading of cargo. Once loaded with cargo, the barge is towed or pushed by a tugboat or push boat to its destination.Presently, the Company is primarily engaged in chartering business. Chartering activities of the Company mainly include chartering of Barge for commercial purposes. As on date of Draft Prospectus, the Company own total of 5 Barges and has ventured into chartering barges by purchasing barge Arcadia Sumeru in FY 2021, KB-26 and KB-32 in FY 2022, KB-28 and Arcadia Minica in FY 2023. In order to develop a new business vertical, the Company has recently got into hospitality business with Hotel Millennium Plaza and Hotel 999, in Jamnagar City, Gujarat. Apart from these, the Company derive revenue majorly from 2 business verticals, Chartering of Barges and Hotel and Hospitality. Under Chartering of Barges, it charter flat topped barges to different coastal transporters. The coastal transporters then use the barges to transport their goods or equipment, depending upon their requirements. Under the Hospitality business vertical, its portfolio of hotels consists of 2 hotels namely Hotel Millennium Plaza and Hotel 999, situated in Jamnagar City of Gujarat. Both Hotels have 72 well furnished rooms each.The Company is proposing a Public issue of 3276000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.