Summary

Transworld Shipping Lines Limited, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping Limited was established on August 16, 1988. The Company name was changed from Shreyas Shipping Limited to Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Limited effective from 21 November, 2005 and is presently changed to Transworld Shipping Lines Limited effective on October 20, 2024.The Company was Indias first container feeder-owning and operating company. Companys current fleet stands at 12 vessels (with a total capacity of 2,79,962 MT GRT and 3,62,427 MT DWT) comprising 10 container vessels (22,046 TEUs) and 2 dry bulk vessels (69,402 MT DWT), being Indias one of the largest container tonnage owning Company.The Company started its operations in 1993 primarily to fill the gap for feedering of containers between Indian ports and internationally renowned Asian transhipment ports. The Companys current operations includes vessel operations and giving vessels on time chartered. At present, the Company is a leading player in the coastal shipping sector.Transworld Group of Companies was founded by Mr. R. Sivaswamy in the year 1977, as a shipping company in Mumbai. Later in 1989, under the leadership of Mr. S. Ramakrishnan (Executive Chairman), the Group attained a prominent position in the Shipping, Marine and Logistics segment, in the Subcontinent and Gulf region. The Company is an integral part of the 45-year-old global conglomerate, Transworld Group. It owns over 25 ships that are deployed worldwide and has a reputation of

