SectorShipping
Open₹443.7
Prev. Close₹441.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹251.51
Day's High₹444
Day's Low₹410.5
52 Week's High₹492
52 Week's Low₹230.2
Book Value₹359.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)909.25
P/E157.24
EPS2.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.96
21.96
21.96
21.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
744.56
796.81
607.43
358.95
Net Worth
766.52
818.77
629.39
380.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
559.98
612.46
540.59
370.16
yoy growth (%)
-8.56
13.29
46.04
18.26
Raw materials
-183.19
-216.53
-153.31
-107.48
As % of sales
32.71
35.35
28.35
29.03
Employee costs
-68.22
-72.84
-63.17
-45.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.62
9.11
83.33
27.86
Depreciation
-15.01
-17.92
-19.02
-17.56
Tax paid
-1.34
-0.65
-1.13
-1.14
Working capital
18.08
27.39
46.98
21.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.56
13.29
46.04
18.26
Op profit growth
49.18
-61.48
123.32
-28.64
EBIT growth
86.39
-70.24
153.22
-35.77
Net profit growth
343.02
-89.54
2,198.57
-92.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
282.39
483.78
535.78
559.98
612.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
282.39
483.78
535.78
559.98
612.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
80.13
19.19
18.15
14.99
3.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
RAMAKRISHNAN SIVASWAMY IYER
Managing Director
Milind Patankar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anisha Ramakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
DEEPAK SHETTY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ratnagiri Sivaram Krishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajit George Paul
Non Executive Director
Ritesh Ramkrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd
Summary
Transworld Shipping Lines Limited, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping Limited was established on August 16, 1988. The Company name was changed from Shreyas Shipping Limited to Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Limited effective from 21 November, 2005 and is presently changed to Transworld Shipping Lines Limited effective on October 20, 2024.The Company was Indias first container feeder-owning and operating company. Companys current fleet stands at 12 vessels (with a total capacity of 2,79,962 MT GRT and 3,62,427 MT DWT) comprising 10 container vessels (22,046 TEUs) and 2 dry bulk vessels (69,402 MT DWT), being Indias one of the largest container tonnage owning Company.The Company started its operations in 1993 primarily to fill the gap for feedering of containers between Indian ports and internationally renowned Asian transhipment ports. The Companys current operations includes vessel operations and giving vessels on time chartered. At present, the Company is a leading player in the coastal shipping sector.Transworld Group of Companies was founded by Mr. R. Sivaswamy in the year 1977, as a shipping company in Mumbai. Later in 1989, under the leadership of Mr. S. Ramakrishnan (Executive Chairman), the Group attained a prominent position in the Shipping, Marine and Logistics segment, in the Subcontinent and Gulf region. The Company is an integral part of the 45-year-old global conglomerate, Transworld Group. It owns over 25 ships that are deployed worldwide and has a reputation of
The Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹414.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹909.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is 157.24 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹230.2 and ₹492 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.05%, 3 Years at 20.65%, 1 Year at 56.32%, 6 Month at 29.48%, 3 Month at 28.86% and 1 Month at -1.69%.
