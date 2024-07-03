iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Share Price

414.05
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open443.7
  • Day's High444
  • 52 Wk High492
  • Prev. Close441.6
  • Day's Low410.5
  • 52 Wk Low 230.2
  • Turnover (lac)251.51
  • P/E157.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value359.65
  • EPS2.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)909.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

443.7

Prev. Close

441.6

Turnover(Lac.)

251.51

Day's High

444

Day's Low

410.5

52 Week's High

492

52 Week's Low

230.2

Book Value

359.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

909.25

P/E

157.24

EPS

2.81

Divi. Yield

0

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.41%

Foreign: 70.41%

Indian: 0.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.96

21.96

21.96

21.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

744.56

796.81

607.43

358.95

Net Worth

766.52

818.77

629.39

380.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

559.98

612.46

540.59

370.16

yoy growth (%)

-8.56

13.29

46.04

18.26

Raw materials

-183.19

-216.53

-153.31

-107.48

As % of sales

32.71

35.35

28.35

29.03

Employee costs

-68.22

-72.84

-63.17

-45.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.62

9.11

83.33

27.86

Depreciation

-15.01

-17.92

-19.02

-17.56

Tax paid

-1.34

-0.65

-1.13

-1.14

Working capital

18.08

27.39

46.98

21.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.56

13.29

46.04

18.26

Op profit growth

49.18

-61.48

123.32

-28.64

EBIT growth

86.39

-70.24

153.22

-35.77

Net profit growth

343.02

-89.54

2,198.57

-92.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

282.39

483.78

535.78

559.98

612.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

282.39

483.78

535.78

559.98

612.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

80.13

19.19

18.15

14.99

3.55

View Annually Results

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

RAMAKRISHNAN SIVASWAMY IYER

Managing Director

Milind Patankar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anisha Ramakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

DEEPAK SHETTY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ratnagiri Sivaram Krishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajit George Paul

Non Executive Director

Ritesh Ramkrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Summary

Transworld Shipping Lines Limited, formerly known as Shreyas Shipping Limited was established on August 16, 1988. The Company name was changed from Shreyas Shipping Limited to Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Limited effective from 21 November, 2005 and is presently changed to Transworld Shipping Lines Limited effective on October 20, 2024.The Company was Indias first container feeder-owning and operating company. Companys current fleet stands at 12 vessels (with a total capacity of 2,79,962 MT GRT and 3,62,427 MT DWT) comprising 10 container vessels (22,046 TEUs) and 2 dry bulk vessels (69,402 MT DWT), being Indias one of the largest container tonnage owning Company.The Company started its operations in 1993 primarily to fill the gap for feedering of containers between Indian ports and internationally renowned Asian transhipment ports. The Companys current operations includes vessel operations and giving vessels on time chartered. At present, the Company is a leading player in the coastal shipping sector.Transworld Group of Companies was founded by Mr. R. Sivaswamy in the year 1977, as a shipping company in Mumbai. Later in 1989, under the leadership of Mr. S. Ramakrishnan (Executive Chairman), the Group attained a prominent position in the Shipping, Marine and Logistics segment, in the Subcontinent and Gulf region. The Company is an integral part of the 45-year-old global conglomerate, Transworld Group. It owns over 25 ships that are deployed worldwide and has a reputation of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd share price today?

The Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹414.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹909.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is 157.24 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is ₹230.2 and ₹492 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.05%, 3 Years at 20.65%, 1 Year at 56.32%, 6 Month at 29.48%, 3 Month at 28.86% and 1 Month at -1.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.