Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 if any Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend: Given the losses incurred by the Company, the Board did not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Approval for Proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) and appointment of Additional Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024