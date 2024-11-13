iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

Shreyas Shipping CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202410 May 2024
SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 if any Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of Dividend: Given the losses incurred by the Company, the Board did not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Approval for Proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) and appointment of Additional Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Shreyas Shipping: Related News

No Record Found

