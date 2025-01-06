iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

410.8
(-6.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Shreyas Shipping FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

36.62

9.11

83.33

27.86

Depreciation

-15.01

-17.92

-19.02

-17.56

Tax paid

-1.34

-0.65

-1.13

-1.14

Working capital

18.08

27.39

46.98

21.93

Other operating items

Operating

38.35

17.93

110.16

31.09

Capital expenditure

-13.66

47.88

134.16

-45.83

Free cash flow

24.69

65.81

244.32

-14.74

Equity raised

634.52

595.11

425.19

415.76

Investing

-0.23

-26.42

-17.59

-18.37

Financing

-63.55

3.75

86.32

15.53

Dividends paid

0

0

3.29

2.19

Net in cash

595.43

638.25

741.53

400.38

