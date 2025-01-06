Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
36.62
9.11
83.33
27.86
Depreciation
-15.01
-17.92
-19.02
-17.56
Tax paid
-1.34
-0.65
-1.13
-1.14
Working capital
18.08
27.39
46.98
21.93
Other operating items
Operating
38.35
17.93
110.16
31.09
Capital expenditure
-13.66
47.88
134.16
-45.83
Free cash flow
24.69
65.81
244.32
-14.74
Equity raised
634.52
595.11
425.19
415.76
Investing
-0.23
-26.42
-17.59
-18.37
Financing
-63.55
3.75
86.32
15.53
Dividends paid
0
0
3.29
2.19
Net in cash
595.43
638.25
741.53
400.38
