Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.96
21.96
21.96
21.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
744.56
796.81
607.43
358.95
Net Worth
766.52
818.77
629.39
380.91
Minority Interest
Debt
405.24
498.5
235.3
202.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.96
0.68
0.18
0.16
Total Liabilities
1,172.72
1,317.95
864.87
583.56
Fixed Assets
943.52
1,043
640.73
374.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.31
66.91
1.69
11.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
177.78
180.58
157.13
188.71
Inventories
10.33
18.74
7.74
26.23
Inventory Days
17.09
Sundry Debtors
7.89
6.22
11.16
128.84
Debtor Days
83.97
Other Current Assets
233.89
195.04
187.14
98.47
Sundry Creditors
-50.1
-23.36
-35.78
-47.65
Creditor Days
31.05
Other Current Liabilities
-24.23
-16.06
-13.13
-17.18
Cash
17.11
27.46
65.32
8.66
Total Assets
1,172.72
1,317.95
864.87
583.56
