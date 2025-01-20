iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

375.3
(-3.52%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:04:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.56

13.29

-24.66

20.49

Op profit growth

49.18

-61.48

69.44

-14.86

EBIT growth

86.39

-74.1

116.32

-19.91

Net profit growth

-166.93

-171.86

-13.22

115.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.44

7.01

20.63

9.17

EBIT margin

9.51

4.66

20.42

7.11

Net profit margin

7.9

-10.79

17.02

14.78

RoCE

8.31

4.2

17.68

10.27

RoNW

2.79

-4.17

6.08

9.27

RoA

1.72

-2.43

3.68

5.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.16

-30.12

41.91

48.3

Dividend per share

2

0

1.5

1

Cash EPS

13.32

-38.28

33.25

38.78

Book value per share

192.22

168.68

192.37

151.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.51

-1.29

12.17

6.58

P/CEPS

5.32

-1.01

15.34

8.19

P/B

0.36

0.23

2.65

2.09

EV/EBIDTA

5.11

7.21

10.62

12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.57

2.07

Tax payout

-8.54

208.01

-4.41

-86.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.49

88.12

78.27

52.46

Inventory days

13.11

10.94

12.09

5.99

Creditor days

-40.51

-37.49

-42.47

-21.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.19

-1.46

-8.64

-3.49

Net debt / equity

0.45

0.67

0.6

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

3.02

5.82

2.28

2.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.71

-35.35

-28.35

-14.97

Employee costs

-12.18

-11.89

-11.68

-7.98

Other costs

-43.65

-45.73

-39.32

-67.86

