|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.56
13.29
-24.66
20.49
Op profit growth
49.18
-61.48
69.44
-14.86
EBIT growth
86.39
-74.1
116.32
-19.91
Net profit growth
-166.93
-171.86
-13.22
115.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.44
7.01
20.63
9.17
EBIT margin
9.51
4.66
20.42
7.11
Net profit margin
7.9
-10.79
17.02
14.78
RoCE
8.31
4.2
17.68
10.27
RoNW
2.79
-4.17
6.08
9.27
RoA
1.72
-2.43
3.68
5.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.16
-30.12
41.91
48.3
Dividend per share
2
0
1.5
1
Cash EPS
13.32
-38.28
33.25
38.78
Book value per share
192.22
168.68
192.37
151.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.51
-1.29
12.17
6.58
P/CEPS
5.32
-1.01
15.34
8.19
P/B
0.36
0.23
2.65
2.09
EV/EBIDTA
5.11
7.21
10.62
12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.57
2.07
Tax payout
-8.54
208.01
-4.41
-86.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.49
88.12
78.27
52.46
Inventory days
13.11
10.94
12.09
5.99
Creditor days
-40.51
-37.49
-42.47
-21.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.19
-1.46
-8.64
-3.49
Net debt / equity
0.45
0.67
0.6
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
3.02
5.82
2.28
2.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.71
-35.35
-28.35
-14.97
Employee costs
-12.18
-11.89
-11.68
-7.98
Other costs
-43.65
-45.73
-39.32
-67.86
