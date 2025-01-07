Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
559.98
612.46
540.59
370.16
yoy growth (%)
-8.56
13.29
46.04
18.26
Raw materials
-183.19
-216.53
-153.31
-107.48
As % of sales
32.71
35.35
28.35
29.03
Employee costs
-68.22
-72.84
-63.17
-45.08
As % of sales
12.18
11.89
11.68
12.17
Other costs
-244.48
-280.13
-212.58
-167.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.65
45.73
39.32
45.29
Operating profit
64.09
42.96
111.53
49.94
OPM
11.44
7.01
20.63
13.49
Depreciation
-15.01
-17.92
-19.02
-17.56
Interest expense
-16.67
-19.48
-12.77
-10.09
Other income
4.21
3.55
3.59
5.57
Profit before tax
36.62
9.11
83.33
27.86
Taxes
-1.34
-0.65
-1.13
-1.14
Tax rate
-3.65
-7.13
-1.35
-4.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.28
8.46
82.2
26.72
Exceptional items
2.2
0
-1.29
-23.2
Net profit
37.48
8.46
80.91
3.52
yoy growth (%)
343.02
-89.54
2,198.57
-92.76
NPM
6.69
1.38
14.96
0.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.