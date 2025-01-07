iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

436
(6.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

559.98

612.46

540.59

370.16

yoy growth (%)

-8.56

13.29

46.04

18.26

Raw materials

-183.19

-216.53

-153.31

-107.48

As % of sales

32.71

35.35

28.35

29.03

Employee costs

-68.22

-72.84

-63.17

-45.08

As % of sales

12.18

11.89

11.68

12.17

Other costs

-244.48

-280.13

-212.58

-167.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.65

45.73

39.32

45.29

Operating profit

64.09

42.96

111.53

49.94

OPM

11.44

7.01

20.63

13.49

Depreciation

-15.01

-17.92

-19.02

-17.56

Interest expense

-16.67

-19.48

-12.77

-10.09

Other income

4.21

3.55

3.59

5.57

Profit before tax

36.62

9.11

83.33

27.86

Taxes

-1.34

-0.65

-1.13

-1.14

Tax rate

-3.65

-7.13

-1.35

-4.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.28

8.46

82.2

26.72

Exceptional items

2.2

0

-1.29

-23.2

Net profit

37.48

8.46

80.91

3.52

yoy growth (%)

343.02

-89.54

2,198.57

-92.76

NPM

6.69

1.38

14.96

0.95

Shreyas Shipping : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.