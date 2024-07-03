iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Quarterly Results

436
(6.13%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

124.72

93.9

89.62

71.76

50.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

124.72

93.9

89.62

71.76

50.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.83

4.17

51.45

2.58

3.24

Total Income

131.55

98.07

141.07

74.34

53.57

Total Expenditure

81.24

66.95

105.59

64.79

59.47

PBIDT

50.31

31.12

35.48

9.55

-5.9

Interest

7.94

8.26

8.9

9.34

9.51

PBDT

42.37

22.86

26.58

0.21

-15.41

Depreciation

20.46

20.12

23.26

18.93

18.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.66

1.19

0.82

1.02

0.55

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.42

0.12

-0.26

0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

21.28

1.97

2.38

-19.48

-35.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.28

1.97

2.38

-19.48

-35.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.28

1.97

2.38

-19.48

-34.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.69

0.9

1.08

-8.87

-16.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

15

Equity

21.96

21.96

21.96

21.96

21.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

40.33

33.14

39.58

13.3

-11.72

PBDTM(%)

33.97

24.34

29.65

0.29

-30.61

PATM(%)

17.06

2.09

2.65

-27.14

-69.97

