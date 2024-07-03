Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
124.72
93.9
89.62
71.76
50.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
124.72
93.9
89.62
71.76
50.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.83
4.17
51.45
2.58
3.24
Total Income
131.55
98.07
141.07
74.34
53.57
Total Expenditure
81.24
66.95
105.59
64.79
59.47
PBIDT
50.31
31.12
35.48
9.55
-5.9
Interest
7.94
8.26
8.9
9.34
9.51
PBDT
42.37
22.86
26.58
0.21
-15.41
Depreciation
20.46
20.12
23.26
18.93
18.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.66
1.19
0.82
1.02
0.55
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.42
0.12
-0.26
0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
21.28
1.97
2.38
-19.48
-35.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.28
1.97
2.38
-19.48
-35.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.28
1.97
2.38
-19.48
-34.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.69
0.9
1.08
-8.87
-16.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
15
Equity
21.96
21.96
21.96
21.96
21.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.33
33.14
39.58
13.3
-11.72
PBDTM(%)
33.97
24.34
29.65
0.29
-30.61
PATM(%)
17.06
2.09
2.65
-27.14
-69.97

