|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) Summary of Proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
