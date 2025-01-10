To the Members of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is invited to note 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements which explains the Companys basis for recording reimbursement of claim on cost of repairs resulting from a fire incident its vessel MV SSL Brahmaputra and recognizing the amount of Rs. 3,089 lakhs recoverable from the insurers. We believe that the insurance claim should be recognised only upon acknowledgement of liability by the insurers. Had the income against the insurance claim not been recognised, the net loss after tax would have converted into a loss of Rs. 8,070 lakhs, total comprehensive loss would have been Rs. 7,872 lakhs, negative earnings per share would have been Rs. 36.75, and shareholders funds and other current financial assets would have reduced by Rs. 3,089 lakhs as at March 31, 2024.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of the most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter Auditors response Revenue recognition from charter hire: Our procedures included, During the year, the Company recognised 97% of the Companys revenue from charter hire. • Checked the effectiveness of internal control by performing walkthrough tests and test of controls on revenue cycle with samples documented on identified key controls. We identified revenue recognition of charter hire as a key audit matter because of the significance of revenue in the financial statements in amount. • Tested samples of revenue and verified them to underlying supporting documents to ascertain whether revenue has been appropriately recognised. • Tested computation of revenue deferral and checked period with underlying records. • Assessed whether revenue transactions either side of the balance sheet date are recognised in the correct period. • Assessed the material credit notes issued to the customers subsequent to reporting date. • Assessed cut-off confirmation from material customers for confirmation of revenue accruals on the reporting date. Estimation of residual value and useful life of vessels: Our audit procedures included; The carrying amount and the residual value of the vessels are significant to the standalone financial statements. • Obtained understanding of managements process of estimation of residual value; Management monitors continuously the residual value for each vessel and determines it basis the current steel scrap rate (adjusted for related cost of disposal) applied to the light weight of each vessel at the end of each financial year. • Assessed managements process for identification of light weight of each vessel and current steel price adjusted for related costs of disposal to ensure they were correct and appropriate; We focused on this area because of its significance and management is required to exercise considerable judgement and because of the inherent complexity and subjectivity in estimating the recoverable amount. • Obtained corroborating evidence for managements computation, including independent vessel valuation reports; and external information on market rates; and • Reperformed computations of residual value.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Board of Directors for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act of safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company, in electronic mode on servers physically located outside India and accessible at all times from India so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that a daily backup of books of accounts in the electronic mode is not kept on the servers physically located in India upto January 19, 2024 as stated in note 41 of standalone financial statements.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts -Refer Note 40(ix) to the standalone financial statements; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024 - Refer Note 40(x) to the standalone financial statements; and

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 40(iii) in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 40(iv) in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend declared and paid by the Company during the current year in respect the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. Further no other dividend was declared or paid during the year.

vi. Relying on the representations/ explanations from the Company and software vendors and based on our examination which included test checks on the software applications, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, the Company has used software applications for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software applications.

Further, to the extent and for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled for those critical software applications, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 Dhiraj Kumar Birla Partner Membership No. 131178 UDIN: 24131178BKFJBM8394 Place: Navi Mumbai Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during last year.

(c) We report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of building disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at Balance Sheet date as observed from review of copies of title deeds available with the Company as originals are deposited with bank against security of loan taken. There are no immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant & equipment / right of use assets in the standalone financial statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency and coverage of such verification, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operation, is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records are not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned loan in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence the question of filing quarterly returns or statements by the Company with such banks or financial institutions does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Also, there were no loans and advances in the nature of loans that were outstanding as at the commencement of the financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investment made by it. The Company has not granted any loan or provided guarantees or securities of nature requiring compliance with Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be a deposit within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, professional tax, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, professional tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except in case of tax deducted at source defaults of Rs. 7 lakhs as per TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System (‘TRACES) which the Company is in the process of getting corrected or closed.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (Rs. In Lakhs) (1) Amount paid (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (2) Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks, if any The Customer Act 1961 Custom Duty 37 - FY 2012-13 Additional - Commissioner of Customs The Customer Act 1961 Custom Duty 16 - FY 2012-13 Directorate - of Revenue Intelligence The Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 8 - FY 2014-15 and FY 2015-16 CESTAT - The Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 354 27 FY 2013-14, FY 2014-15 and FY 2015-16 CESTAT -

(1) Excludes interest on demand and penalty

(2) FY – Financial year

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained,

(d) There were no funds raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All the transactions entered into with the related parties during the year are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the Indian accounting standard Related Party Disclosures (Ind AS 24).

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, none of the group companies are Core Investment Companies (CIC). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no amount remaining unspent other than ongoing projects, the requirement to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act does not arise. Therefore clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b). In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred an unspent amount to a Special Account, within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Sec.135(6) of the said Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 Dhiraj Kumar Birla Partner Membership No. 131178 UDIN: 24131178BKFJBM8394 Place: Navi Mumbai Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure B

Referred to in paragraph 2(h) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.