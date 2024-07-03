Summary

ABS Marine Services Ltd originally incorporated as ABS Marine Services Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated October 27, 1992, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu was subsequently, changed to ABS Marine Services Limited and upon conversion into Public Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on October 23, 2023.ABS Marine Services are a fully integrated company with in-house complete vessel management including commercial management. The Company provide crew management services to ships comprising Oil Tankers, Gas Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Passenger Vessels Offshore Support vessels, Harbour Crafts and High Speed Crafts. Their customers are primarily comprised of Government of India, large industrial concerns, public sector undertakings, port authorities and private sector and the existing business is divided into four business divisions comprising of Ship Owning, Ship Management, Marine Services and Port Services.ABS Marine Services was started by diligent promoter, Capt. P B Narayanan, in the Shipping Industry. The Company in 2004, established Epsom Shipping & commenced Ship Owning activities under Epsom Shipping with the first purchase of Offshore Support Vessel Epsom 1. In 2006, it designed and built the Multi-Purpose Dive and Rov Support M.V. ATLA in Sarawak, Malaysia.In 2014, the Company built and delivered new DP-2 Multi-Purpose Offshore Supply Vessel M.V. Celestial at the Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, China, which is owned

Read More