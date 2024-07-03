Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShipping
Open₹202
Prev. Close₹199.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.46
Day's High₹202.4
Day's Low₹196
52 Week's High₹425
52 Week's Low₹183
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)483.64
P/E24.31
EPS8.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.67
104.2
96.2
88.43
Net Worth
123.67
104.21
96.21
88.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
135.16
111.58
71.63
88.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
135.16
111.58
71.63
88.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.86
2.23
11.21
3.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P B Narayanan
Whole-time Director
Jeevan Krishnan Sanjeevan
Non Executive Director
Shreelatha Narayanan
Executive Director & CFO
NARAYANAN ARATHI
Independent Director
Surilisubbu Vasudevan
Independent Director
C Rajendran
Independent Director
Leona Ambuja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ganesh Saikrisshna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABS Marine Services Ltd
Summary
ABS Marine Services Ltd originally incorporated as ABS Marine Services Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated October 27, 1992, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu was subsequently, changed to ABS Marine Services Limited and upon conversion into Public Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on October 23, 2023.ABS Marine Services are a fully integrated company with in-house complete vessel management including commercial management. The Company provide crew management services to ships comprising Oil Tankers, Gas Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Passenger Vessels Offshore Support vessels, Harbour Crafts and High Speed Crafts. Their customers are primarily comprised of Government of India, large industrial concerns, public sector undertakings, port authorities and private sector and the existing business is divided into four business divisions comprising of Ship Owning, Ship Management, Marine Services and Port Services.ABS Marine Services was started by diligent promoter, Capt. P B Narayanan, in the Shipping Industry. The Company in 2004, established Epsom Shipping & commenced Ship Owning activities under Epsom Shipping with the first purchase of Offshore Support Vessel Epsom 1. In 2006, it designed and built the Multi-Purpose Dive and Rov Support M.V. ATLA in Sarawak, Malaysia.In 2014, the Company built and delivered new DP-2 Multi-Purpose Offshore Supply Vessel M.V. Celestial at the Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, China, which is owned
Read More
The ABS Marine Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABS Marine Services Ltd is ₹483.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ABS Marine Services Ltd is 24.31 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABS Marine Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABS Marine Services Ltd is ₹183 and ₹425 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ABS Marine Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.46%, 6 Month at -45.64%, 3 Month at -23.17% and 1 Month at -6.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.