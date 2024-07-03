iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ABS Marine Services Ltd Share Price

197
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:25 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202
  • Day's High202.4
  • 52 Wk High425
  • Prev. Close199.8
  • Day's Low196
  • 52 Wk Low 183
  • Turnover (lac)35.46
  • P/E24.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)483.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ABS Marine Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

202

Prev. Close

199.8

Turnover(Lac.)

35.46

Day's High

202.4

Day's Low

196

52 Week's High

425

52 Week's Low

183

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

483.64

P/E

24.31

EPS

8.22

Divi. Yield

0

ABS Marine Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

ABS Marine Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ABS Marine Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.42%

Non-Promoter- 10.50%

Institutions: 10.50%

Non-Institutions: 26.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ABS Marine Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.67

104.2

96.2

88.43

Net Worth

123.67

104.21

96.21

88.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

135.16

111.58

71.63

88.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

135.16

111.58

71.63

88.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.86

2.23

11.21

3.41

View Annually Results

ABS Marine Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABS Marine Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P B Narayanan

Whole-time Director

Jeevan Krishnan Sanjeevan

Non Executive Director

Shreelatha Narayanan

Executive Director & CFO

NARAYANAN ARATHI

Independent Director

Surilisubbu Vasudevan

Independent Director

C Rajendran

Independent Director

Leona Ambuja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ganesh Saikrisshna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABS Marine Services Ltd

Summary

ABS Marine Services Ltd originally incorporated as ABS Marine Services Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated October 27, 1992, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu was subsequently, changed to ABS Marine Services Limited and upon conversion into Public Company, fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on October 23, 2023.ABS Marine Services are a fully integrated company with in-house complete vessel management including commercial management. The Company provide crew management services to ships comprising Oil Tankers, Gas Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Passenger Vessels Offshore Support vessels, Harbour Crafts and High Speed Crafts. Their customers are primarily comprised of Government of India, large industrial concerns, public sector undertakings, port authorities and private sector and the existing business is divided into four business divisions comprising of Ship Owning, Ship Management, Marine Services and Port Services.ABS Marine Services was started by diligent promoter, Capt. P B Narayanan, in the Shipping Industry. The Company in 2004, established Epsom Shipping & commenced Ship Owning activities under Epsom Shipping with the first purchase of Offshore Support Vessel Epsom 1. In 2006, it designed and built the Multi-Purpose Dive and Rov Support M.V. ATLA in Sarawak, Malaysia.In 2014, the Company built and delivered new DP-2 Multi-Purpose Offshore Supply Vessel M.V. Celestial at the Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, China, which is owned
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ABS Marine Services Ltd share price today?

The ABS Marine Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹197 today.

What is the Market Cap of ABS Marine Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABS Marine Services Ltd is ₹483.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ABS Marine Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ABS Marine Services Ltd is 24.31 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ABS Marine Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABS Marine Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABS Marine Services Ltd is ₹183 and ₹425 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ABS Marine Services Ltd?

ABS Marine Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -28.46%, 6 Month at -45.64%, 3 Month at -23.17% and 1 Month at -6.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ABS Marine Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ABS Marine Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.42 %
Institutions - 10.51 %
Public - 26.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ABS Marine Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.