ABS Marine Services Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations together with our financial statements included in this Red Herring Prospectus. The following discussion relates to our Company and is based on our restated financial statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the accounting standards and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act.
Note: Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing our objectives, outlook, estimates, expectations or prediction may be "Forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to our operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in domestic and overseas market in which we operate, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws and other Statutes and incidental factors.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Our Company was originally incorporated as ‘ABS Marine Services Private Limited a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated October 27, 1992, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu ("RoC"). Subsequently, the name of the company was changed from ABS marine Services Private Limited to ‘ABS Marine Services Limited, upon conversion into public company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on September 27, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion was issued by the RoC on October 23, 2023. Our Companys Corporate Identity Number is U71120TN1992PLC023705.
We have consistently grown in terms of our revenues over the past years. In the past three (3) years our revenues from operation were Rs.7,163.01 lakhs in F.Y.2021-22 , Rs. 11,157.51 lakhs in the FY 2022-23 and ? 13,515.68 lakhs in F.Y 2023-24. Our Net Profit after tax for the above-mentioned periods are Rs. 837.77 lakhs, Rs.1021.68 lakhs and ? 2541.19 lakhs respectively.
FINANCIAL KPIs OF THE COMPANY:
|Particulars
|
For the year ended March 31
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|Revenue from Operations (? in Lakhs)
|
13,515.68
|
11,157.51
|7,163.01
|Growth in Revenue from Operations (%)
|
21.14%
|
55.77%
|
Nil
|Total Income (? in Lakhs)
|
13,801.89
|
11,380.78
|8,283.9
|EBITDA (? in Lakhs)
|
4,467.33
|
3,030.13
|3,096.97
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|
33.05%
|
27.16%
|43.24%
|Profit After Tax (? in Lakhs)
|
2,541.19
|
1021.68
|837.77
|PAT Margin (%)
|
18.41%
|
8.98%
|10.11%
|ROE (%)
|
20.10%
|
10.19%
|9.67%
*EBITDA Margin has been calculated as a percentage of revenue from operations and PAT Margin has been calculated as a percentage of Total Income.
*The above data is based on the basis of Consolidated Financial Statements
FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULT OF OPERATIONS
Except as otherwise stated in this Red Herring Prospectus and the Risk Factors given in the Red Herring Prospectus, the following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations include, among others:
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The financial statements have been prepared to comply in all material aspects with the Accounting Standards notified by the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 referred to in Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India ("Indian GAAP). The Financial Statements have been consistently applied by the company and are consistent with those used in the previous year.
The financial statements of the Group are consolidated on a line-by-line basis and intra-group balances and transactions, including unrealized gain / loss from such transactions, are eliminated upon consolidation. These financial statements are prepared by applying uniform accounting policies in use at the Group. Minority interests which represent part of the net profit or loss and net assets of subsidiaries that are not, directly or indirectly, owned or controlled by the Company, are disclosed separately.
The consolidated financials include the following Joint Venture & Subsidiaries:
Revenue is primarily derived from Ship Operation and Ship Management services.
Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets are stated at cost of acquisition or construction or such other cost as may be added on account of revaluation, less accumulated depreciation, and impairment. The cost of acquisition or construction includes any attributable cost that is required to bring the asset to its working condition for its intended use. Subsequent expenditures related to an item of fixed asset is added to its book value only if it increases the future benefits from the existing asset beyond its previously assessed standard of performance.
When assets are retired or otherwise disposed of, the cost of such assets and the related accumulated depreciation and impairment are removed from the accounts. Any profit or loss on retirement or other disposal is reflected in the Statement of Profit and Loss.
Intangible assets are recorded at consideration paid for acquisition of such assets and are carried at cost less accumulated amortization and impairment.
Depreciation on Fixed Assets is provided at written down value method in accordance with the useful life prescribed in Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. Where during any financial year, any addition has been made to any assets or where any asset has been sold, discarded, demolished, or destroyed, the depreciation on such asset is calculated on a pro rata basis from the date of such addition or up to the date on which such asset has been sold, discarded, demolished, or destroyed.
Individual low-cost assets (acquired for less than Rs. 5,000) are depreciated within a year of acquisition.
Intangible Assets are amortised over a period of 10 years on a straight-line basis, from the date such asset is put into use.
Useful life of Assets
|
Sl. No
|
Asset
|
Useful Life
|1
|Computer
|3
|2
|Vehicle
|8
|3
|Furniture and Fittings
|10
|4
|
Electrical Equipments
|10
|5
|Office Equipment
|15
|6
|Ships
|20
|7
|Building
|30
|8
|Intangible Assets
|10
The company assesses at each balance sheet date where there is any indication that an asset maybe impaired. If any such indication exists, the company estimates the recoverable amount of the asset. If the recoverable amount of the asset or the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit to which the asset belongs, is less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount is reduced to its recoverable amount and the reduction is treated as an impairment loss and it is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. If at the Balance Sheet date there is an indication that a previously assessed impairment loss no longer exists, the recoverable amount is reassessed and the asset is reflected at the recoverable amount subject to a maximum of depreciated historical cost and is accordingly reversed in the profit and loss account.
The preparation of Consolidate financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses for the year presented. Management believes that the estimates used in the preparation of financial statements are prudent and reasonable. Actual results could differ from these estimates. Difference between the
actual results and estimates are recognised in the period in which the results are known / materialised. Any revision in the accounting estimate is recognised prospectively in the current and future periods.
Transactions in foreign currency are recorded at the rates prevailing at the date of transaction. Foreign currency monetary items are reported using the closing rates, i.e., exchange rate at the Balance Sheet date. Any income or expense on account of exchange difference either on translation or on settlement, are recognised as income or expenses in the period in which they arise. Exchange differences arising on reporting of long-term foreign currency monetary items at rates different from those at which they were initially recorded during the period relate to the acquisition of a depreciable capital asset, has been added to the cost of the asset and shall be depreciated over the balance useful life of the asset.
Non-monetary items which are carried in terms of historical cost denominated in a foreign currency are reported using the exchange rate at the date of transaction.
a) Short - term employee benefits:
Leave encashment:
The leave encashment liability upon retirement would not arise as the accumulated leave is reimbursed every year and accounted at actual.
B Post-Employment benefits:
Defined benefit plan:
The company deposits the contributions for provident funds to the Seamans Provident Fund and these contributions are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss in the financial year to which they relate.
Provision for current tax is made in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Deferred tax is recognised, subject to the consideration of prudence, as the tax effect of timing difference between the taxable income and accounting income computed for the current accounting year using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the balance sheet date.
Deferred tax assets are recognised and carried forward to the extent that there is a reasonable certainty, except arising from unabsorbed depreciation and carried forward losses, that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realised.
Provisions involving a substantial degree of estimation in measurement are recognised when there is present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable there will be an outflow of resources. Provisions are determined based on management estimates required to settle the obligation at the balance sheet date. These are reviewed at each balance sheet date and adjusted to reflect the current management estimate. Contingent liabilities are not recognised but are disclosed in the financial statements. Contingent assets are neither recognised nor disclosed in the financial statements.
Basic Earnings per share is computed by dividing the net profit after tax by the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the net profit after tax by the weighted average number of shares considered for deriving basic earnings per share and also the weighted average number of equity shares that could have been issued upon conversion of all dilutive potential equity
shares. The diluted potential equity shares are adjusted for the proceeds receivable had the shares been actually issued at fair value which is the average market value of the outstanding shares. Dilutive potential equity shares are deemed converted as at the beginning of the period, unless issued at a later date. Dilutive potential equity shares are determined independently for each period presented.
Lease arrangements where, the risks and rewards incidental to the ownership of an asset substantially vests with the company are recognised as Finance Lease and are capitalized at the fair value of the asset or the present value of the minimum lease payment at the inception of the lease, whichever is lower.
Lease payments under Operating Leases are expensed in the Statement of Profit and Loss on a straight-line basis with reference to lease terms and other consideration.
The Companys cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand and in banks and demand deposits with banks, which can be withdrawn at any time, without prior notice or penalty on the principal. For the purposes of the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand, in banks and demand deposits with banks, net of outstanding bank overs that are repayable on demand and are considered part of the Companys cash management system. In the balance sheet, bank overs are presented under borrowings within current liabilities.
The company is following the indirect method for reporting Cash Flows from Operating activities whereby profit before tax is adjusted for the effects of transactions of a non-cash nature, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts and item of income of expenses associated with investing or financing cash flow.
Cash flows arising from operating, investing and financing activities are reported on net basis. Cash and cash equivalents comprise of cash on hand, balances with bank and deposits with bank. All highly liquid investments with a remaining maturity of three months or less at the date of purchase and those that are readily convertible to cash are considered to be cash equivalents.
Long term investments are stated at cost. Diminution in the value of investments other than temporary in nature is provided for.
Current Investments are stated at cost or fair value, whichever is lower.
Cost of overseas investments comprises the Indian Rupee value of the consideration paid for the investments, translated at the exchange rate prevalent at the date of investment.
|
Particulars
|For the year ended 31st March, 2024 (? in lakhs) (Consolidated)
|
% of Total**
|For the year ended 31st March, 2023 (? in lakhs) (Consolidated)
|
% of Total**
|For the year ended 31st March, 2022 (? in lakhs) (Consolidated)
|
% of Total**
|INCOME
|Revenue from Operations
|13,515.68
|97.93%
|11,157.51
|98.04%
|
7,163.01
|86.47%
|Other Income
|286.22
|2.07%
|223.27
|1.96%
|
1,120.97
|13.53%
|Total Revenue (A)
|13801.90
|100.00%
|11,380.78
|100.00%
|
8,283.98
|100.00%
|EXPENDITURE
|Direct Expenses
|7,787.38
|56.42%
|7,387.33
|64.91%
|
4,160.00
|50.22%
|Employee Benefit Expenses
|623.27
|4.52%
|631.27
|5.55%
|
566.67
|6.84%
|Finance Costs
|483.81
|3.51%
|474.97
|4.17%
|
450.25
|5.44%
|Depreciation and Amortization expense
|1,351.23
|9.79%
|1,327.17
|11.66%
|
1,625.26
|19.62%
|Admin & Other Expenses
|923.92
|6.69%
|332.05
|2.92%
|
460.34
|5.56%
|Total Expenses (B)
|11169.61
|80.93%
|10,152.79
|89.21%
|
7,262.52
|87.67%
|Profit/(Loss) before Tax
|2632.28
|19.07%
|1227.99
|10.79%
|
1021.46
|12.33%
|Tax Expense/ (benefit)
|(a) Current Tax Expense
|801.64
|
5.81%
|304.69
|2.68%
|110.68
|1.34%
|(b) Deferred Tax
|(710.55)
|-5.15%
|(98.38)
|-0.86%
|73.00
|0.88%
|Net tax expense / (benefit)
|91.09
|
0.66%
|206.31
|1.81%
|183.68
|2.22%
|Profit/(Loss) for the year
|2541.19
|
18.41%
|1021.68
|8.98%
|837.77
|10.11%
|Minoritys share of interest
|185.78
|
1.35%
|68.94
|0.61%
|28.34
|0.34%
|Profit/(Loss) for the Period
|2,355.41
|
17.07%
|952.74
|8.37%
|809.43
|9.77%
**Total refers to Total Revenue
Components of our Profit and Loss Account
Income
Our total income comprises of revenue from operations and other income.
Revenue from Operations
Our revenue from operation mainly arises from Ship Management Services and Charter Hire Services. The Revenue from operations as a percentage of our total income was 97.93%, 98.04%, and 86.47% for Financial Years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 respectively.
(Amount ? in lacs)
|
Particulars
|
For the year ended March 31, 2024
|
For the year ended March 31, 2023
|
For the year ended March 31, 2022
|Sale of Services:
|Local
|13,410.49
|9,604.54
|7,163.01
|Sale of fuel
|-
|1,520.58
|Victualling Income
|105.19
|32.39
|-
|
Total
|13,515.68
|11,157.51
|7,163.01
Other Income
Our other Income consists of Interest Income, Dividend Income, Victualling Income, Profit on Sale of PPE, Profit on Sale of Investments, Foreign Exchange Fluctuations.
(Amount ? in lacs)
|
Particulars
|For the year ended March 31,
2024
|
For the year ended March 31, 2023
|
For the year ended March 31, 2022
|Profit on sale of PPE
|77.63
|40.29
|133.28
|-
|2.06
|2.66
|Interest Income
|10.66
|107.23
|79.24
|Profit on sale of Investments
|36.78
|-
|Gratuity Reversal
|2.02
|Rent Received
|0.10
|Dividend Income
|184.63
|-
|901.77
|Interest Income on IT Refund
|2.59
|4.22
|4.02
|Reimbursement income
|19.43
|-
|Discount received
|8.59
|-
|-
|13.27
|-
|Foreign Exchange Fluctuation (Net)
|286.22
|223.27
|1,120.97
|Miscellaneous Income
|77.63
|40.29
|133.28
|Total
|-
|2.06
|2.66
Expenditure
Our total expenditure primarily consists of Direct Expenses, employee benefit expenses, finance costs, Depreciation and Admin & Other Expenses.
Direct Expenses
Our direct expenses comprise of Travelling and Conveyance, Charter Hire Charges, Labour Charges, Ship Crew Officers Remuneration, Ship Running and Maintenance, Victualling Expenses.
Employee Benefit Expenses
Our employee benefits expense comprises of Salaries and wages, Contribution to Provident fund, Provision for Gratuity.
Finance costs
Our Finance cost expenses comprises of Interest Expenses & other borrowing costs.
Admin & Other Expenses
Other expenses primarily include Payment to Auditors, Business Promotion Expenses, Insurance Expenses, Repairs to Computer, Foreign Exchange Loss, Communication Expenses, Miscellaneous Expenses, Printing and Stationery, Rates and Taxes, Boarding, Lodging and Travelling Expenses, Rent, Donation, Professional charges, Power and fuel, Computer & Vehicle Maintenance.
(Amount ? in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
For the year ended March 31, 2024
|
For the year ended March 31,2023
|
For the year ended March 31, 2022
|Boarding, Lodging and Travelling
Expenses
|11.83
|8.09
|9.20
|Rates and Taxes
|12.55
|8.03
|17.00
|Communication Expenses
|79.96
|59.07
|56.60
|Insurance Expenses
|23.13
|14.92
|16.29
|Foreign Exchange Loss
|12.70
|-
|20.51
|Computer & Vehicle Maintenance
|43.16
|23.55
|8.71
|Repairs to Computer
|13.52
|4.16
|15.74
|Professional charges
|8.54
|7.95
|5.57
|Power and fuel
|39.23
|10.03
|15.66
|Payment to Auditors (Refer Note
Below)
|304.93
|-
|-
|Rent
|34.39
|66.66
|37.59
|Printing and Stationery
|7.12
|5.64
|5.58
|Business Promotion Expenses
|1.76
|1.00
|0.19
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|287.51
|82.61
|101.97
|Donation
|7.27
|11.34
|17.90
|Loss on sale of PPE
|6.35
|-
|-
|CSR expenses
|29.97
|21.38
|19.98
|Asset Written off
|-
|7.62
|111.85
|Total
|923.92
|332.05
|460.34
Provision for Tax
The provision for current taxation is computed in accordance with relevant tax regulation. Deferred tax is recognized on timing differences between the accounting and the taxable income for the year and quantified using the tax rates and laws enacted or subsequently enacted as on balance sheet date. Deferred tax assets are recognized and carried forward to the extent that there is a virtual certainly that sufficient future taxable income will be available against which such deferred tax assets can be realized in future.
For the Period ended March 31st 2024
Income
The total income of our company for the year ended March 31st, 2024 was ? 13,801.90 lacs.
Expenditure Direct Expenses
For the year ended March 31st, 2024, our Company incurred cost for direct expenses ? 7,787.38 lacs.
Employee Benefit Expenses
For the year ended March 31st, 2024, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ? 623.27 lacs.
Finance Costs
The finance costs for the year ended March 31st, 2024 was ? 483.81 lacs.
Depreciation and Amortization expense
The Depreciation and Amortization expense for the year ended March 31st, 2024 was ? 1,351.23 lacs.
Admin & Other Expenses
For the year ended March 31st, 2024, our other expenses were ? 923.92 lacs.
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the year ended March 31st, 2024 of ? 2,632.28 lacs.
Profit/(Loss) for the year
Our Company had reported a profit before minority Interest for the year ended March 31st, 2024 of ? 2,541.19 lacs.
Fiscal 2024 compared with fiscal 2023
Income
The total income of our company for fiscal year 2024 was ? 13,801.90 lacs against ? 11,380.78 lacs total income for Fiscal year 2023. An increase 21.27% in total income. This increase was due to increased revenue on account of additional contracts and revision in contract rates.
Expenditure Direct Expenses
In Fiscal 2024, our direct expenses were ?7,787.38 lacs against ?7,387.33 lacs direct expenses in fiscal 2023. An increase of 5.42%. This increase was due to increase in revenue and overall business.
Employee Benefit Expenses
In Fiscal 2024, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ? 623.27 lacs against ? 631.27 lacs expenses in fiscal 2023. A decrease of 1.27%. This is the normal acceptable range of movement across years. Further, the incremental revenue was due to increase in rates and hence did not mandate further deployment of personnel.
Finance Costs
The finance costs for the Fiscal 2024 was ?483.81 lacs while it was ?474.97 lacs for Fiscal 2023.An increase of 1.86% was due to an additional Working Capital loan taken during the year.
Other Expenses
In fiscal 2024, our other expenses were ?923.92 lacs and ?332.05 lacs in fiscal 2023. An increase of 178.25% was due to loss on sale of Plant Property and Equipment and increased business operations.
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2024 of ? 2,632.28 lacs against profit before tax of
?1,227.99 lacs in Fiscal 2023. An increase of 114.36%. This increase is in line with the discussions provided above, due to loss on sale of a ship incurred during the year and increase in overall business.
Profit/(Loss) for the year
Our Company had reported a profit after tax for the Fiscal 2024 of ? 2,541.19 lacs against profit before tax of
?1,021.68 lacs in Fiscal 2023. An increase of 148.73%. This was due to increase in overall business and efficiency demonstrated by the company in controlling costs.
Fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022
Income
The total income of our company for fiscal year 2023 was ?11,380.78 lacs against ? 8,283.98 lacs total income for Fiscal year 2022. An increase 37.38% in total income. This increase was due to revision in contracts for Charter Hire Charges and sale of fuel, which is ancillary to our operations.
Expenditure Direct Expenses
In Fiscal 2023, our direct expenses were ?7,387.33 lacs against ?4,160.00 lacs direct expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 77.58%. This increase was due to purchase of fuel, which is ancillary to our operations, increase in Ship Running and Maintenance Charges, Ship Crew Officers Remuneration, Charter Hire Charges, which are all in line with the increased revenue from operations.
Employee Benefit Expenses
In Fiscal 2023, our Company incurred for employee benefit expenses ? 631.27 lacs against ? 566.67 lacs expenses in fiscal 2022. An increase of 11.40%. This increase was due to increase in number of employees to meet the growth in revenue.
Finance Costs
The finance costs for the Fiscal 2023 was ?474.97 lacs while it was ?450.25 lacs for Fiscal 2022.An increase of 5.94% was due to an additional 2 commercial loans for improvements on the vessels owned by us.
Other Expenses
In fiscal 2023, our other expenses were ?332.05 lacs and ?460.34 lacs in fiscal 2022. This decrease of 27.87% was due to due to a write off of an asset in Fiscal 2022.
Profit/ (Loss) before Tax
Our Company had reported a profit before tax for the Fiscal 2023 of ?1,227.99 lacs against profit before tax of
?1,021.46 lacs in Fiscal 2022.An increase of 20.22%. This increase is in line with the discussions provided above, due to a revision in contracts which has increased the profitability of our company.
Profit/(Loss) for the year
Our Company had reported a profit after tax for the Fiscal 2023 of ?1,021.68 lacs against profit before tax of ?
837.77 lacs in Fiscal 2022. An increase of 21.95%. This was due to an increase in profit in Fiscal 2023 when compared to Fiscal 2022.
Cash Flows
(Amount ? in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
For the year ended March 31, (Consolidated)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|Net Cash from Operating Activities
|1,155.66
|464.95
|1,517.70
|Net Cash from Investing Activities
|(1,517.79)
|1,941.21
|1,470.03
|Net Cash used in Financing Activities
|(782.14)
|(1,723.44)
|(2,897.55)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
297.87 Lakhs and other current liabilities ? 435.94 Lakhs.
Cash Generated from Operations was ? 1,606.44 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for ? (450.78) Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow generated from operating activities of ? 1,155.66 Lakhs.
Cash Generated from Operations was ? 287.89 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for ? 177.05 Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow generated from operating activities of ? 464.95 Lakhs.
Cash Generated from Operations was ? 1,517.44 Lakhs which was reduced by Direct Tax paid for ? 0.21 Lakhs resulting into Net cash flow generated from operating activities of ? 1517.70 Lakhs.
Cash Flows from Investment Activities
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
215.45 Lakhs and Interest cost paid of ? 483.81 Lakhs.
OTHER MATTERS
Except COVID-19 or any such kind of pandemic and as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions to the best of our knowledge which may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent".
Other than as described in the Section titled "Financial Information" and chapter titled "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations," beginning on Page 195 and 164 respectively of this Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations.
Apart from the risks as disclosed under Chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page no. 29 in this Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.
Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by demand/supply situation, both of the end products/services as well as the raw materials, government policies and other economic factors.
Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business and also dependent on the price realization on our products/services.
Relevant Industry data and, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no. 102 of this Red Herring Prospectus.
Our Company has not announced any new services and product and segment / scheme, other than disclosure in this Red Herring Prospectus
Our business does not depend to a certain extent on the seasonal, environmental and climate changes. Hence, our business is not seasonal in nature.
Our business is dependent on few clients. Our top five customers contributed 88.71 %, 87.99 %, 73.95%% and 92.88% of total revenue from operations for year ending 31 March, 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively. However, it is pertinent to note that contracts with these customers are long-term contracts ranging from 3- 5 years.
We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. We have, over a period, developed certain competitors who have been discussed in chapter titles "Business Overview" beginning on page no. 111 of this Red Herring Prospectus
