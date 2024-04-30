ABS Marine Services Limited
(Formerly Known as ABS Marine Services Private Limited)
To,
The Board of Directors
ABS Marine Services Limited
(Formerly Known as ABS Marine Services Private Limited)
NO.15,Valliammal Road, Vepery, Chennai,
Tamil Nadu - 600007. Dear Sirs,
The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (*ICA!"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").
Annexure
|Particulars
|
1
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Assets & Liabilities as Restated
|
2
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Profit & Loss as Restated
|
3
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Cash Flow as Restated
|
4
|
Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Standalone
Summary Statements
|
5
|
Adjustments made in Restated Standalone Financial Statements /
Regrouping Notes
|
1
|
Statement of Share Capital as restated
|7
|
Statement of Reserves & Surplus as Restated
|8
|
Statement of Long-Term Borrowings as Restated
|9
|
Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Asset as Restated
|
10
|
Statement of Other Long-Term Liabilities as Restated
|
11
|
Statement of Long-Term Provisions as Restated
|
12
|
Statement of Short-Term Borrowings as Restated
|
13
|
Statement of Trade Payable as Restated
|
14
|
Statement of Other Current Liabilities as Restated
|
15
|
Statement of Short-Term Provisions as Restated
|
16
|
Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Depreciation as Restated
|
17
|
Statement of Non-Current Investments as Restated
|
18
|
Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances as Restated
|
19
|
Statement of Other Non-Current Assets as Restated
|
20
|
Statement of Current Investments as Restated
|
21
|
Statement of Trade Receivables as Restated
|
22
|
Statement of Cash & Bank Balances as Restated
|
23
|
Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances
|
24
|
Statement of Revenue from Operations as Restated
|
25
|
Statement of Other Income as Restated
|
26
|
Statement of Direct Expenses as Restated
|
27
|
Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses as Restated
|
28
|
Statement of Finance Costs as restated
|
29
|
Statement of Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses as Restated
|
30
|
Statement of Admin & Other Expenses as Restated
|
31
|
Statement of Summary of Accounting Ratios as Restated
|
32
|
Statement of Tax Shelter as Restated
|
33
|
statement of Related Parties Transaction as Restated
|34
|
Statement of Employee Benefit Expense - Gratuity as Restated
|
35
|
Statement of Contingent Liability as Restated
|
36
|
Additional Disclosures with respect to Amendments to Schedule III as
Restated
|
37
|
Statement of Capitalisation Statement as Restated
RF-4
For N.C. Rajagopal & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: 003398S
Mem No. : 230448
UDIN : 24230448BKDGXL3501
Place : Chennai Date : 30-04-2024
