Summary

Great Offshore Limited (GOL) was incorporated in the year 2005. It is Indias prominent integrated offshore oilfield services provider offering a broad spectrum of services to upstream oil and gas producers to carry out offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities. From drilling services to marine and air logistics, from marine construction to port/terminal services and beyond, Great Offshore meets a wide gamut of the offshore requirements of an E&P operator. The Company currently operate in four major business areas includes, Offshore Drilling Services, Offshore Logistics Support Services, Marine Construction Projects & Services and Port & Terminal Support Services, presently, the company added the Air Logistics JV also. GOL own and operate a fleet of forty offshore assets, which include twenty-six offshore support vessels, eleven harbour tugs, two drilling rigs and one construction barge. The Company opened its representative office in Malaysia during the year 2005 and also in the same year originated its operations in South Africa. During the year 2006, the company took delivery of Indias first fire fighting support vessel (FFSV), Malaviya Twenty Five. Signed a contract with Bharati Shipyard Ltd for a new building 350 ft. Self Propelled (Cantilever type) Independent leg, Jack Up Drilling unit. Great Offshore received DNVs Integrated Management System (IMS) accreditation conforming ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:2004 & OHSAS 18001:1999 Standards. In November of the year 20

