SectorShipping
Open₹10.05
Prev. Close₹10.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.47
Day's High₹10.05
Day's Low₹10.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹60.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
37.24
37.24
37.24
37.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
346.49
1,100.12
978.14
946.53
Net Worth
383.73
1,137.36
1,015.38
983.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
924.49
1,048.38
950.62
843.36
yoy growth (%)
-11.81
10.28
12.71
-2.75
Raw materials
-6.93
6.87
3.53
0
As % of sales
0.74
0.65
0.37
0
Employee costs
-182.51
-216.69
-212.11
-199.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-121.43
-16.47
157.41
107.45
Depreciation
-136.84
-165.04
-181.76
-179.41
Tax paid
8.49
3.68
-35.72
-46.78
Working capital
-218.23
-137.1
659.6
-336.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.81
10.28
12.71
-2.75
Op profit growth
-41.97
-16.57
28.59
-27.64
EBIT growth
-51.76
-39.85
16.05
10.05
Net profit growth
6,432.99
-110.51
100.57
-18.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
961.51
1,249.31
1,124.9
992.65
882.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
961.51
1,249.31
1,124.9
992.65
882.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
3.81
4.09
23.38
Other Income
1.17
19.04
24.05
147.05
80.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
GESHIP
984.7
|5.75
|14,078.98
|564.97
|3.68
|1,011
|790.61
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
SCI
214.45
|9.97
|9,982.09
|290.22
|0.23
|1,450.63
|161.28
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd
TRANSWORLD
441.6
|157.24
|970.3
|21.31
|0
|124.72
|359.88
Essar Shipping Ltd
ESSARSHPNG
35.37
|9.37
|732.7
|136.21
|0
|5.6
|-67.31
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
SADHAV
158.05
|24.43
|226.84
|1.94
|0
|15.83
|61.32
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ram Nath Sharma
Director
Vijay Kumar
Chairman
Prakash Chandra Kapoor
Reports by GOL Offshore Ltd
Summary
Great Offshore Limited (GOL) was incorporated in the year 2005. It is Indias prominent integrated offshore oilfield services provider offering a broad spectrum of services to upstream oil and gas producers to carry out offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities. From drilling services to marine and air logistics, from marine construction to port/terminal services and beyond, Great Offshore meets a wide gamut of the offshore requirements of an E&P operator. The Company currently operate in four major business areas includes, Offshore Drilling Services, Offshore Logistics Support Services, Marine Construction Projects & Services and Port & Terminal Support Services, presently, the company added the Air Logistics JV also. GOL own and operate a fleet of forty offshore assets, which include twenty-six offshore support vessels, eleven harbour tugs, two drilling rigs and one construction barge. The Company opened its representative office in Malaysia during the year 2005 and also in the same year originated its operations in South Africa. During the year 2006, the company took delivery of Indias first fire fighting support vessel (FFSV), Malaviya Twenty Five. Signed a contract with Bharati Shipyard Ltd for a new building 350 ft. Self Propelled (Cantilever type) Independent leg, Jack Up Drilling unit. Great Offshore received DNVs Integrated Management System (IMS) accreditation conforming ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:2004 & OHSAS 18001:1999 Standards. In November of the year 20
Read More
