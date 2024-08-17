iifl-logo-icon 1
GOL Offshore Ltd Share Price

10.05
(-4.74%)
Jul 18, 2017|03:24:59 PM

GOL Offshore Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Shipping

Open

10.05

Prev. Close

10.55

Turnover(Lac.)

15.47

Day's High

10.05

Day's Low

10.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

60.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GOL Offshore Ltd Corporate Action

GOL Offshore Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GOL Offshore Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.63%

Non-Promoter- 34.66%

Institutions: 34.65%

Non-Institutions: 62.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GOL Offshore Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

37.24

37.24

37.24

37.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

346.49

1,100.12

978.14

946.53

Net Worth

383.73

1,137.36

1,015.38

983.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

924.49

1,048.38

950.62

843.36

yoy growth (%)

-11.81

10.28

12.71

-2.75

Raw materials

-6.93

6.87

3.53

0

As % of sales

0.74

0.65

0.37

0

Employee costs

-182.51

-216.69

-212.11

-199.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-121.43

-16.47

157.41

107.45

Depreciation

-136.84

-165.04

-181.76

-179.41

Tax paid

8.49

3.68

-35.72

-46.78

Working capital

-218.23

-137.1

659.6

-336.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.81

10.28

12.71

-2.75

Op profit growth

-41.97

-16.57

28.59

-27.64

EBIT growth

-51.76

-39.85

16.05

10.05

Net profit growth

6,432.99

-110.51

100.57

-18.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

961.51

1,249.31

1,124.9

992.65

882.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

961.51

1,249.31

1,124.9

992.65

882.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

3.81

4.09

23.38

Other Income

1.17

19.04

24.05

147.05

80.37

View Annually Results

GOL Offshore Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

GESHIP

984.7

5.7514,078.98564.973.681,011790.61

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

SCI

214.45

9.979,982.09290.220.231,450.63161.28

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd

TRANSWORLD

441.6

157.24970.321.310124.72359.88

Essar Shipping Ltd

ESSARSHPNG

35.37

9.37732.7136.2105.6-67.31

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

SADHAV

158.05

24.43226.841.94015.8361.32

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GOL Offshore Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ram Nath Sharma

Director

Vijay Kumar

Chairman

Prakash Chandra Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GOL Offshore Ltd

Summary

Great Offshore Limited (GOL) was incorporated in the year 2005. It is Indias prominent integrated offshore oilfield services provider offering a broad spectrum of services to upstream oil and gas producers to carry out offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities. From drilling services to marine and air logistics, from marine construction to port/terminal services and beyond, Great Offshore meets a wide gamut of the offshore requirements of an E&P operator. The Company currently operate in four major business areas includes, Offshore Drilling Services, Offshore Logistics Support Services, Marine Construction Projects & Services and Port & Terminal Support Services, presently, the company added the Air Logistics JV also. GOL own and operate a fleet of forty offshore assets, which include twenty-six offshore support vessels, eleven harbour tugs, two drilling rigs and one construction barge. The Company opened its representative office in Malaysia during the year 2005 and also in the same year originated its operations in South Africa. During the year 2006, the company took delivery of Indias first fire fighting support vessel (FFSV), Malaviya Twenty Five. Signed a contract with Bharati Shipyard Ltd for a new building 350 ft. Self Propelled (Cantilever type) Independent leg, Jack Up Drilling unit. Great Offshore received DNVs Integrated Management System (IMS) accreditation conforming ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:2004 & OHSAS 18001:1999 Standards. In November of the year 20
