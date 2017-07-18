Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
924.49
1,048.38
950.62
843.36
yoy growth (%)
-11.81
10.28
12.71
-2.75
Raw materials
-6.93
6.87
3.53
0
As % of sales
0.74
0.65
0.37
0
Employee costs
-182.51
-216.69
-212.11
-199.13
As % of sales
19.74
20.66
22.31
23.61
Other costs
-537.87
-498.72
-334.7
-327.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.18
47.57
35.2
38.82
Operating profit
197.18
339.84
407.34
316.76
OPM
21.32
32.41
42.84
37.55
Depreciation
-136.84
-165.04
-181.76
-179.41
Interest expense
-229.93
-241.4
-216.59
-214.82
Other income
48.16
50.13
148.42
184.92
Profit before tax
-121.43
-16.47
157.41
107.45
Taxes
8.49
3.68
-35.72
-46.78
Tax rate
-6.99
-22.34
-22.69
-43.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-112.94
-12.79
121.69
60.67
Exceptional items
-722.63
0
0
0
Net profit
-835.57
-12.79
121.69
60.67
yoy growth (%)
6,432.99
-110.51
100.57
-18.38
NPM
-90.38
-1.21
12.8
7.19
