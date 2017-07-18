iifl-logo-icon 1
GOL Offshore Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.05
(-4.74%)
Jul 18, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

924.49

1,048.38

950.62

843.36

yoy growth (%)

-11.81

10.28

12.71

-2.75

Raw materials

-6.93

6.87

3.53

0

As % of sales

0.74

0.65

0.37

0

Employee costs

-182.51

-216.69

-212.11

-199.13

As % of sales

19.74

20.66

22.31

23.61

Other costs

-537.87

-498.72

-334.7

-327.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.18

47.57

35.2

38.82

Operating profit

197.18

339.84

407.34

316.76

OPM

21.32

32.41

42.84

37.55

Depreciation

-136.84

-165.04

-181.76

-179.41

Interest expense

-229.93

-241.4

-216.59

-214.82

Other income

48.16

50.13

148.42

184.92

Profit before tax

-121.43

-16.47

157.41

107.45

Taxes

8.49

3.68

-35.72

-46.78

Tax rate

-6.99

-22.34

-22.69

-43.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-112.94

-12.79

121.69

60.67

Exceptional items

-722.63

0

0

0

Net profit

-835.57

-12.79

121.69

60.67

yoy growth (%)

6,432.99

-110.51

100.57

-18.38

NPM

-90.38

-1.21

12.8

7.19

