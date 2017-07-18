GOL Offshore Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
37.24
37.24
37.24
37.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
346.49
1,100.12
978.14
946.53
Net Worth
383.73
1,137.36
1,015.38
983.77
Minority Interest
Debt
1,896.61
2,007.63
2,310.8
2,402.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.21
22.82
30.82
39.95
Total Liabilities
2,294.55
3,167.81
3,357
3,425.76
Fixed Assets
1,696.96
1,879.48
2,222.53
2,349.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
259.42
261.63
196.88
196.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
4.02
4.02
4
Networking Capital
283.93
924.99
815.7
869.72
Inventories
56.28
58.41
52.13
55.69
Inventory Days
22.22
20.33
20.01
24.1
Sundry Debtors
147.17
212.42
184.87
164.85
Debtor Days
58.1
73.95
70.98
71.34
Other Current Assets
907.52
1,543.96
1,990.18
1,908.72
Sundry Creditors
-226.88
-218.71
-227.18
-225.15
Creditor Days
89.57
76.14
87.22
97.44
Other Current Liabilities
-600.16
-671.09
-1,184.3
-1,034.39
Cash
54.24
97.69
117.87
5.94
Total Assets
2,294.55
3,167.81
3,357
3,425.76
