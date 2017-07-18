iifl-logo-icon 1
GOL Offshore Ltd Key Ratios

10.05
(-4.74%)
Jul 18, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.03

11.05

13.32

3.58

Op profit growth

-51.36

-3.91

9.57

-4.72

EBIT growth

-87.94

-2.87

-13.05

5.71

Net profit growth

290.3

162.69

159.41

-30.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.12

35.01

40.46

41.85

EBIT margin

2.91

18.59

21.26

27.71

Net profit margin

-72.11

-14.22

-6.01

-2.62

RoCE

0.77

6.07

6.25

6.54

RoNW

-38.22

-5.81

-2

-0.7

RoA

-4.79

-1.16

-0.44

-0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-236.12

-107.88

-83.65

-85.09

Book value per share

41.48

202.05

208.21

243.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.17

-0.53

-0.85

-0.75

P/B

1

0.28

0.34

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

14.95

7.05

6.2

5.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.44

6.94

133.93

-1,300

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.94

52.65

50.61

53.25

Inventory days

26.16

19.99

21.54

24.09

Creditor days

-160.46

-149.61

-186.5

-171.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.07

-0.59

-0.89

-1.01

Net debt / equity

19.7

3.99

3.52

3.2

Net debt / op. profit

14.3

6.87

6

7.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.74

0.59

0.37

0

Employee costs

-20.41

-19.01

-20.98

-23

Other costs

-56.7

-46.56

-38.91

-35.14

