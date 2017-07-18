Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.03
11.05
13.32
3.58
Op profit growth
-51.36
-3.91
9.57
-4.72
EBIT growth
-87.94
-2.87
-13.05
5.71
Net profit growth
290.3
162.69
159.41
-30.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.12
35.01
40.46
41.85
EBIT margin
2.91
18.59
21.26
27.71
Net profit margin
-72.11
-14.22
-6.01
-2.62
RoCE
0.77
6.07
6.25
6.54
RoNW
-38.22
-5.81
-2
-0.7
RoA
-4.79
-1.16
-0.44
-0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-236.12
-107.88
-83.65
-85.09
Book value per share
41.48
202.05
208.21
243.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.17
-0.53
-0.85
-0.75
P/B
1
0.28
0.34
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
14.95
7.05
6.2
5.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.44
6.94
133.93
-1,300
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.94
52.65
50.61
53.25
Inventory days
26.16
19.99
21.54
24.09
Creditor days
-160.46
-149.61
-186.5
-171.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.07
-0.59
-0.89
-1.01
Net debt / equity
19.7
3.99
3.52
3.2
Net debt / op. profit
14.3
6.87
6
7.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.74
0.59
0.37
0
Employee costs
-20.41
-19.01
-20.98
-23
Other costs
-56.7
-46.56
-38.91
-35.14
