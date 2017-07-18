GOL Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-121.43
-16.47
157.41
107.45
Depreciation
-136.84
-165.04
-181.76
-179.41
Tax paid
8.49
3.68
-35.72
-46.78
Working capital
-218.23
-137.1
659.6
-336.27
Other operating items
Operating
-468.01
-314.93
599.53
-455.01
Capital expenditure
-22.02
26.5
-43.63
2.42
Free cash flow
-490.03
-288.43
555.9
-452.59
Equity raised
2,282.18
2,091.05
1,802.98
1,791.6
Investing
-2.2
64.75
0.34
0
Financing
-15.72
-211.83
727.84
1,009.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,774.22
1,655.54
3,087.07
2,348.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.