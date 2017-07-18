iifl-logo-icon 1
GOL Offshore Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.05
(-4.74%)
Jul 18, 2017|03:24:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR GOL Offshore Ltd

GOL Offshore Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-121.43

-16.47

157.41

107.45

Depreciation

-136.84

-165.04

-181.76

-179.41

Tax paid

8.49

3.68

-35.72

-46.78

Working capital

-218.23

-137.1

659.6

-336.27

Other operating items

Operating

-468.01

-314.93

599.53

-455.01

Capital expenditure

-22.02

26.5

-43.63

2.42

Free cash flow

-490.03

-288.43

555.9

-452.59

Equity raised

2,282.18

2,091.05

1,802.98

1,791.6

Investing

-2.2

64.75

0.34

0

Financing

-15.72

-211.83

727.84

1,009.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,774.22

1,655.54

3,087.07

2,348.07

