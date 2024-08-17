GOL Offshore Ltd Summary

Great Offshore Limited (GOL) was incorporated in the year 2005. It is Indias prominent integrated offshore oilfield services provider offering a broad spectrum of services to upstream oil and gas producers to carry out offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities. From drilling services to marine and air logistics, from marine construction to port/terminal services and beyond, Great Offshore meets a wide gamut of the offshore requirements of an E&P operator. The Company currently operate in four major business areas includes, Offshore Drilling Services, Offshore Logistics Support Services, Marine Construction Projects & Services and Port & Terminal Support Services, presently, the company added the Air Logistics JV also. GOL own and operate a fleet of forty offshore assets, which include twenty-six offshore support vessels, eleven harbour tugs, two drilling rigs and one construction barge. The Company opened its representative office in Malaysia during the year 2005 and also in the same year originated its operations in South Africa. During the year 2006, the company took delivery of Indias first fire fighting support vessel (FFSV), Malaviya Twenty Five. Signed a contract with Bharati Shipyard Ltd for a new building 350 ft. Self Propelled (Cantilever type) Independent leg, Jack Up Drilling unit. Great Offshore received DNVs Integrated Management System (IMS) accreditation conforming ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:2004 & OHSAS 18001:1999 Standards. In November of the year 2006, the company was awarded the Condensate Handling Project at SH Complex by ONGC. On completion of the companys contract with ONGC Videsh Ltd., Kedarnath resumed her previous year contract with ONGC on the west coast of India. Badrinath resumed operations on the west coast of India under her contract with Deep Water Services (India) Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) in September of the year 2007, post dry dock. During the year 2007-08, Grate Offshore took delivery of a new built Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTSV), which entered service on two-year charter with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPCL). In the same year 2007-08, the company entered into a mix of long term and spot fixtures under the business segment of Offshore Logistics & Support Services. The company sold the vessel, Malaviya Nine; a 1983 built Anchor Handling Tug - Supply Vessel (AHTSV) during March of the year 2008. During July of the year 2008, the company received a lump-sum turnkey engineering contract of around Rs. 234 crores from ONGC. The Engineering Procurement Installation & Commissioning contract scope involves carrying out engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation and installation of barge bumpers, boat landings, riser protectors on 79 ONGCs offshore platforms; aimed at accomplishing ONGCs commitment to enhancing safety. The work will be carried out at production/ process platforms in the western Indian fields of Mumbai High, Bassein & Satellite and Neelam & Heera. Grate Offshore Limited is looking forward to collaborating with Norway in the areas of Deep Water Drilling, Technology for Seismic data acquisition and Simulator based training in Vessel Handling and Rig Operations, also in cutting edge technologies.