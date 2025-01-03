iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Sector Stocks List

Steel Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd(Merged)

829.95

4.050.493743.070

Kalyani Steels Ltd

1160.85

7.050.615067.4720.3

Mukand Ltd

133.54

0.800.601929.5919.5

Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd(Merged)

573.95

2.750.481877.6669.11

JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged)

9.95

0.000.002504.253.49

Surya Roshni Ltd

281.65

4.001.446129.7218.75

Prakash Industries Ltd

162.06

4.152.632902.208.07

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

0.180.13172722.0810.59

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd

8.84

0.424.99125.7893.67

Evonith Value Steels Ltd

0.2

-0.05-20.00132.160

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

809.5

-2.85-0.35983.7016.87

Jindal Saw Ltd

284.6

0.300.1118200.409.53

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

3.95

-0.10-2.4717.580

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

290.95

13.855.005243.4834.12

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

3.45

0.154.5549.080

Usha Martin Ltd

367.55

-11.55-3.0511200.7838.56

Pennar Industries Ltd

196.66

-3.57-1.782653.8536.38

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

481.15

2.000.4216954.8232.61

Oil Country Tubular Ltd

69.95

0.530.76309.810

Man Industries (India) Ltd

330

2.850.872136.2618.6

Sat Industries Ltd

114.85

8.077.561298.7874.72

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

745.7

-4.40-0.599991.7611.64

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

0.100.0947158.2116.7

Grand Foundry Ltd

8.91

0.000.0027.110

Tata Metaliks Ltd(Merged)

1110.55

20.051.843506.8430.84

Shah Alloys Ltd

68.64

0.000.00135.9111.12

Splendid Metal Products Ltd

0.5

0.0511.1115.050

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3200.35

0.900.0322431.8943.94

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

452.2

-15.00-3.217441.3839.52

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd

211.88

6.213.02348.21128.36

Surana Industries Ltd

1.3

-0.05-3.706.620

Electrotherm (India) Ltd

1129.1

-11.05-0.971438.793.92

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

480.3

-1.65-0.342438.5344.57

Tulsyan NEC Ltd

24

-0.15-0.6240.000

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

43.37

3.538.864211.22105.24

PSL Ltd

0.45

-0.05-10.005.620

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

2.550.28223771.2735.17

Goodluck India Ltd

990.7

15.951.643243.4021.73

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd

220.01

1.280.59118.8125.85

AML Steel Ltd

6.8

0.101.495.1097.14

Bilpower Ltd

0.55

-0.05-8.331.160.37

Suraj Ltd

512

9.051.80940.2445.09

Welspun Corp Ltd

814.35

-6.15-0.7521364.4249.7

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1616.75

29.551.8644868.78170.2

Kamdhenu Ltd

505.5

-8.15-1.591402.1724.03

Swastik Pipe Ltd

54.9

0.200.37127.5424.98

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

957.85

16.151.7197709.1418.78

Steel Exchange India Ltd

10.81

0.383.641325.2349.67

ISMT Ltd

120.19

-7.11-5.593611.7323.39

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

12.27

-0.05-0.411907.04102.67

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

158.56

1.000.633220.4865.35

Jindal Stainless Ltd

677.6

-6.80-0.9955818.6323.5

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

902.95

0.250.0316475.0418.92

MSP Steel & Power Ltd

44.21

-0.24-0.542128.78178.04

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

452.8

-2.75-0.607088.8577.29

Bedmutha Industries Ltd

200.6

-1.46-0.72647.2119.03

S.A.L Steel Ltd

22.95

0.291.28195.00451.8

Incredible Industries Ltd

46.92

-0.11-0.23219.4228.55

Vikash Metal & Power Ltd

4.45

-0.35-7.2931.680

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

208.5

0.820.3913948.1316.01

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

2943

84.852.976757.6230.98

Varun Industries Ltd

2.05

-0.10-4.655.970

Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

360.1

-0.15-0.048688.5327.27

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

0.5

0.000.006.180

OCL Iron & Steel Ltd

1.85

-0.05-2.6324.820

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

4.62

-0.25-5.1365.190

Innoventive Industries Ltd

5.6

0.254.6733.400

Prakash Steelage Ltd

8.31

0.020.24145.4369.08

Shah Metacorp Ltd

4.5

0.092.04263.2036.83

ESL Steel Ltd

31

-1.60-4.916081.190

Aeroflex Industries Ltd

210.23

-2.28-1.072718.7060.87

DEE Development Engineers Ltd

314.05

1.700.542168.6499.59

Quality Foils (India) Ltd

101.8

4.804.9529.0521.75

Supreme Engineering Ltd

2.74

0.134.9868.490

Sarthak Metals Ltd

168.55

-5.48-3.15230.7441.93

Mangalam Alloys Ltd

42

1.453.58103.688.72

Gallantt Ispat Ltd(Merged)

64.15

-0.50-0.771811.3410.72

Kritika Wires Ltd

11.45

-0.33-2.80304.8927.4

Interarch Building Products Ltd

1783.55

-35.00-1.922967.9032.68

Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd(Merged)

62.7

-0.35-0.56214.9014.19

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

244.29

11.094.761992.3817.87

Vaswani Industries Ltd

54.61

1.122.09163.8315.54

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3609.65

-62.80-1.7169836.6997.67

JTL Industries Ltd

99.28

0.610.623792.9132.29

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

776.85

34.354.6321684.3644.82

Manaksia Steels Ltd

62.66

1.812.97410.6428.84

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

113.17

-2.31-2.00840.5061.97

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd(Merged)

562.8

21.754.0213278.4013.84

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

218.68

1.260.581496.8417.53

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

13.86

1.128.792393.3044

Geekay Wires Ltd

100.87

0.410.41527.1513.27

D P Wires Ltd

340.6

1.700.50527.9517.95

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

495.55

-4.25-0.851534.5825.84

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

217.42

3.791.77412.2830.85

Ahlada Engineers Ltd

94.27

-0.73-0.77121.8110.58

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd

195

1.300.67244.12484.25

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd

49.5

0.200.41122.9416.38

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.44

-0.19-0.4412730.550

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

1598.15

36.652.353254.9732

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd

161.3

-5.20-3.12395.2015.58

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd

375.7

2.750.74847.8643.47

Vilas Transcore Ltd

475.4

-2.00-0.421163.7852.17

Chaman Metallics Ltd

143.6

2.801.99346.5826.82

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd

188.88

-4.00-2.071002.0025.87

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

305.95

1.750.58434.1432.6

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd

222.17

-0.70-0.31732.7716.58

Kataria Industries Ltd

150.6

0.400.27324.2633.23

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd

72.05

2.353.37124.5628.22

Kalana Ispat Ltd

44.45

0.350.7957.9624.23

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd

60.3

0.000.0026.9532.42

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

