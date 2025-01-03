Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd(Merged)
829.95
|4.05
|0.49
|3743.07
|0
Kalyani Steels Ltd
1160.85
|7.05
|0.61
|5067.47
|20.3
Mukand Ltd
133.54
|0.80
|0.60
|1929.59
|19.5
Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd(Merged)
573.95
|2.75
|0.48
|1877.66
|69.11
JSW ISPAT Steel Ltd(Merged)
9.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2504.25
|3.49
Surya Roshni Ltd
281.65
|4.00
|1.44
|6129.72
|18.75
Prakash Industries Ltd
162.06
|4.15
|2.63
|2902.20
|8.07
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
|0.18
|0.13
|172722.08
|10.59
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
8.84
|0.42
|4.99
|125.78
|93.67
Evonith Value Steels Ltd
0.2
|-0.05
|-20.00
|132.16
|0
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
809.5
|-2.85
|-0.35
|983.70
|16.87
Jindal Saw Ltd
284.6
|0.30
|0.11
|18200.40
|9.53
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd
3.95
|-0.10
|-2.47
|17.58
|0
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd
290.95
|13.85
|5.00
|5243.48
|34.12
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd
3.45
|0.15
|4.55
|49.08
|0
Usha Martin Ltd
367.55
|-11.55
|-3.05
|11200.78
|38.56
Pennar Industries Ltd
196.66
|-3.57
|-1.78
|2653.85
|36.38
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
481.15
|2.00
|0.42
|16954.82
|32.61
Oil Country Tubular Ltd
69.95
|0.53
|0.76
|309.81
|0
Man Industries (India) Ltd
330
|2.85
|0.87
|2136.26
|18.6
Sat Industries Ltd
114.85
|8.07
|7.56
|1298.78
|74.72
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
745.7
|-4.40
|-0.59
|9991.76
|11.64
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
|0.10
|0.09
|47158.21
|16.7
Grand Foundry Ltd
8.91
|0.00
|0.00
|27.11
|0
Tata Metaliks Ltd(Merged)
1110.55
|20.05
|1.84
|3506.84
|30.84
Shah Alloys Ltd
68.64
|0.00
|0.00
|135.91
|11.12
Splendid Metal Products Ltd
0.5
|0.05
|11.11
|15.05
|0
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
3200.35
|0.90
|0.03
|22431.89
|43.94
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
452.2
|-15.00
|-3.21
|7441.38
|39.52
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd
211.88
|6.21
|3.02
|348.21
|128.36
Surana Industries Ltd
1.3
|-0.05
|-3.70
|6.62
|0
Electrotherm (India) Ltd
1129.1
|-11.05
|-0.97
|1438.79
|3.92
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
480.3
|-1.65
|-0.34
|2438.53
|44.57
Tulsyan NEC Ltd
24
|-0.15
|-0.62
|40.00
|0
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
43.37
|3.53
|8.86
|4211.22
|105.24
PSL Ltd
0.45
|-0.05
|-10.00
|5.62
|0
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
|2.55
|0.28
|223771.27
|35.17
Goodluck India Ltd
990.7
|15.95
|1.64
|3243.40
|21.73
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd
220.01
|1.28
|0.59
|118.81
|25.85
AML Steel Ltd
6.8
|0.10
|1.49
|5.10
|97.14
Bilpower Ltd
0.55
|-0.05
|-8.33
|1.16
|0.37
Suraj Ltd
512
|9.05
|1.80
|940.24
|45.09
Welspun Corp Ltd
814.35
|-6.15
|-0.75
|21364.42
|49.7
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1616.75
|29.55
|1.86
|44868.78
|170.2
Kamdhenu Ltd
505.5
|-8.15
|-1.59
|1402.17
|24.03
Swastik Pipe Ltd
54.9
|0.20
|0.37
|127.54
|24.98
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
|16.15
|1.71
|97709.14
|18.78
Steel Exchange India Ltd
10.81
|0.38
|3.64
|1325.23
|49.67
ISMT Ltd
120.19
|-7.11
|-5.59
|3611.73
|23.39
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
12.27
|-0.05
|-0.41
|1907.04
|102.67
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
158.56
|1.00
|0.63
|3220.48
|65.35
Jindal Stainless Ltd
677.6
|-6.80
|-0.99
|55818.63
|23.5
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
902.95
|0.25
|0.03
|16475.04
|18.92
MSP Steel & Power Ltd
44.21
|-0.24
|-0.54
|2128.78
|178.04
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
452.8
|-2.75
|-0.60
|7088.85
|77.29
Bedmutha Industries Ltd
200.6
|-1.46
|-0.72
|647.21
|19.03
S.A.L Steel Ltd
22.95
|0.29
|1.28
|195.00
|451.8
Incredible Industries Ltd
46.92
|-0.11
|-0.23
|219.42
|28.55
Vikash Metal & Power Ltd
4.45
|-0.35
|-7.29
|31.68
|0
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
208.5
|0.82
|0.39
|13948.13
|16.01
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
2943
|84.85
|2.97
|6757.62
|30.98
Varun Industries Ltd
2.05
|-0.10
|-4.65
|5.97
|0
Gallantt Ispat Ltd.
360.1
|-0.15
|-0.04
|8688.53
|27.27
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd
0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|6.18
|0
OCL Iron & Steel Ltd
1.85
|-0.05
|-2.63
|24.82
|0
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd
4.62
|-0.25
|-5.13
|65.19
|0
Innoventive Industries Ltd
5.6
|0.25
|4.67
|33.40
|0
Prakash Steelage Ltd
8.31
|0.02
|0.24
|145.43
|69.08
Shah Metacorp Ltd
4.5
|0.09
|2.04
|263.20
|36.83
ESL Steel Ltd
31
|-1.60
|-4.91
|6081.19
|0
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
210.23
|-2.28
|-1.07
|2718.70
|60.87
DEE Development Engineers Ltd
314.05
|1.70
|0.54
|2168.64
|99.59
Quality Foils (India) Ltd
101.8
|4.80
|4.95
|29.05
|21.75
Supreme Engineering Ltd
2.74
|0.13
|4.98
|68.49
|0
Sarthak Metals Ltd
168.55
|-5.48
|-3.15
|230.74
|41.93
Mangalam Alloys Ltd
42
|1.45
|3.58
|103.68
|8.72
Gallantt Ispat Ltd(Merged)
64.15
|-0.50
|-0.77
|1811.34
|10.72
Kritika Wires Ltd
11.45
|-0.33
|-2.80
|304.89
|27.4
Interarch Building Products Ltd
1783.55
|-35.00
|-1.92
|2967.90
|32.68
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd(Merged)
62.7
|-0.35
|-0.56
|214.90
|14.19
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
244.29
|11.09
|4.76
|1992.38
|17.87
Vaswani Industries Ltd
54.61
|1.12
|2.09
|163.83
|15.54
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3609.65
|-62.80
|-1.71
|69836.69
|97.67
JTL Industries Ltd
99.28
|0.61
|0.62
|3792.91
|32.29
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
776.85
|34.35
|4.63
|21684.36
|44.82
Manaksia Steels Ltd
62.66
|1.81
|2.97
|410.64
|28.84
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
113.17
|-2.31
|-2.00
|840.50
|61.97
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd(Merged)
562.8
|21.75
|4.02
|13278.40
|13.84
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
218.68
|1.26
|0.58
|1496.84
|17.53
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
13.86
|1.12
|8.79
|2393.30
|44
Geekay Wires Ltd
100.87
|0.41
|0.41
|527.15
|13.27
D P Wires Ltd
340.6
|1.70
|0.50
|527.95
|17.95
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
495.55
|-4.25
|-0.85
|1534.58
|25.84
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
217.42
|3.79
|1.77
|412.28
|30.85
Ahlada Engineers Ltd
94.27
|-0.73
|-0.77
|121.81
|10.58
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd
195
|1.30
|0.67
|244.12
|484.25
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
49.5
|0.20
|0.41
|122.94
|16.38
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.44
|-0.19
|-0.44
|12730.55
|0
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
1598.15
|36.65
|2.35
|3254.97
|32
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd
161.3
|-5.20
|-3.12
|395.20
|15.58
Jay Bee Laminations Ltd
375.7
|2.75
|0.74
|847.86
|43.47
Vilas Transcore Ltd
475.4
|-2.00
|-0.42
|1163.78
|52.17
Chaman Metallics Ltd
143.6
|2.80
|1.99
|346.58
|26.82
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
188.88
|-4.00
|-2.07
|1002.00
|25.87
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
305.95
|1.75
|0.58
|434.14
|32.6
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd
222.17
|-0.70
|-0.31
|732.77
|16.58
Kataria Industries Ltd
150.6
|0.40
|0.27
|324.26
|33.23
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd
72.05
|2.35
|3.37
|124.56
|28.22
Kalana Ispat Ltd
44.45
|0.35
|0.79
|57.96
|24.23
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd
60.3
|0.00
|0.00
|26.95
|32.42
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
