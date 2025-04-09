iifl-logo
Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Share Price

85.35
(-1.22%)
Nov 12, 2021|03:59:46 PM

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

89

Prev. Close

86.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3,210.98

Day's High

89.05

Day's Low

84.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,332.51

P/E

1.33

EPS

64.56

Divi. Yield

0

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tata Steel BSL Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tata Steel BSL Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Apr, 2025|01:41 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.65%

Non-Promoter- 5.52%

Institutions: 5.52%

Non-Institutions: 21.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

218.69

218.69

218.69

45.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,906.97

17,437.58

18,094.22

-26,105.36

Net Worth

20,125.66

17,656.27

18,312.91

-26,060.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21,418.62

18,199.14

17,080.92

13,702.68

yoy growth (%)

17.69

6.54

24.65

15.93

Raw materials

-10,718.32

-10,341.11

-9,894.51

-6,550.32

As % of sales

50.04

56.82

57.92

47.8

Employee costs

-465.25

-401.29

-593.3

-490.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2,465.98

-718.19

-5,790.62

-4,118.39

Depreciation

-1,479.77

-1,431.63

-1,785.66

-1,685.61

Tax paid

0

0

4,321.83

623.96

Working capital

-2,653.54

12,972.24

-6,873.36

-1,219.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.69

6.54

24.65

15.93

Op profit growth

136.68

4.44

-24.54

41.78

EBIT growth

318.13

90.11

-60.69

221.35

Net profit growth

-479.86

-97.38

608.72

5.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

19,976.9

17,237.79

19,860.12

16,760.62

14,570.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

391.87

1,321.36

Net Sales

19,976.9

17,237.79

19,860.12

16,368.75

13,248.69

Other Operating Income

1,441.73

961.35

1,031.49

643.81

457.25

Other Income

91.67

224.1

3,291.71

95.08

71.96

Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

990.25

43.712,31,401.081,2860.9631,312319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

133.42

10.151,58,790.473,878.572.8332,306.1112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

805.65

16.7480,265.631,162.770.2511,435.77475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,509.7

66.2548,416.04160.740.141,800.52220.24

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

108.34

16.343,349.86125.81.9124,489.63131.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Neera Saggi

Independent Director

Shashi Kant Maudgal

Independent Director

KRISHNAVA SATYAKI DUTT

Director

Anand Sen

Managing Director

Rajeev Singhal

Chairman

T V Narendran

Director

Koushik Chatterjee

Independent Director

SRIKUMAR MENON

Company Secretary

Nisha Anil Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged

Summary

Bhushan Steel Ltd is engaged in the steel business. The company has a portfolio of flat products, which are manufactured at steel processing facilities at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is producing cold rolled close annealed coils (CRCA), galvanized sheets, precision tubes, high tensile steel, hardened and tempered steel strip (H&T strips), wire-rods, color-coated sheets and galume. They also produce, sponge iron, pig iron, billets, slabs, HRC and power. Bhushan Steel Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 1983 with the name Jawahar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd. In January 14, 1987, Brij Bhushan Singal and his sons Sanjay Singal, Neeraj Singal and associate companies took over the management of the company by acquiring the entire stake. In the year 1989, the company became a deemed public limited company. In the year 1992, the company was renamed as Bhushan Steel and Strips Ltd after diversifying into wide-width cold-rolled (CR) steel strips. Also, they completed the cold rolling plant during the year. In the year 1993, the company came out with their first public issue to finance their forward integration project for the manufacture of 1,00,000 tpa of continuous annealed/ galvanised steel strips. In January 1994, the company commissioned the galvanising plant with a capacity to manufacture 120000 tonnes per annum of wide width cold rolled steel strips and 100000 tonnes per annum of galvanised sheets. In April 1995, the company came out with their second public issue to part-
