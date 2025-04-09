Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹89
Prev. Close₹86.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,210.98
Day's High₹89.05
Day's Low₹84.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,332.51
P/E1.33
EPS64.56
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
218.69
218.69
218.69
45.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,906.97
17,437.58
18,094.22
-26,105.36
Net Worth
20,125.66
17,656.27
18,312.91
-26,060.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,418.62
18,199.14
17,080.92
13,702.68
yoy growth (%)
17.69
6.54
24.65
15.93
Raw materials
-10,718.32
-10,341.11
-9,894.51
-6,550.32
As % of sales
50.04
56.82
57.92
47.8
Employee costs
-465.25
-401.29
-593.3
-490.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2,465.98
-718.19
-5,790.62
-4,118.39
Depreciation
-1,479.77
-1,431.63
-1,785.66
-1,685.61
Tax paid
0
0
4,321.83
623.96
Working capital
-2,653.54
12,972.24
-6,873.36
-1,219.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.69
6.54
24.65
15.93
Op profit growth
136.68
4.44
-24.54
41.78
EBIT growth
318.13
90.11
-60.69
221.35
Net profit growth
-479.86
-97.38
608.72
5.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
19,976.9
17,237.79
19,860.12
16,760.62
14,570.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
391.87
1,321.36
Net Sales
19,976.9
17,237.79
19,860.12
16,368.75
13,248.69
Other Operating Income
1,441.73
961.35
1,031.49
643.81
457.25
Other Income
91.67
224.1
3,291.71
95.08
71.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
990.25
|43.71
|2,31,401.08
|1,286
|0.96
|31,312
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
133.42
|10.15
|1,58,790.47
|3,878.57
|2.83
|32,306.1
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
805.65
|16.74
|80,265.63
|1,162.77
|0.25
|11,435.77
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,509.7
|66.25
|48,416.04
|160.74
|0.14
|1,800.52
|220.24
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
108.34
|16.3
|43,349.86
|125.8
|1.91
|24,489.63
|131.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Neera Saggi
Independent Director
Shashi Kant Maudgal
Independent Director
KRISHNAVA SATYAKI DUTT
Director
Anand Sen
Managing Director
Rajeev Singhal
Chairman
T V Narendran
Director
Koushik Chatterjee
Independent Director
SRIKUMAR MENON
Company Secretary
Nisha Anil Seth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Steel BSL Ltd Merged
Summary
Bhushan Steel Ltd is engaged in the steel business. The company has a portfolio of flat products, which are manufactured at steel processing facilities at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is producing cold rolled close annealed coils (CRCA), galvanized sheets, precision tubes, high tensile steel, hardened and tempered steel strip (H&T strips), wire-rods, color-coated sheets and galume. They also produce, sponge iron, pig iron, billets, slabs, HRC and power. Bhushan Steel Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 1983 with the name Jawahar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd. In January 14, 1987, Brij Bhushan Singal and his sons Sanjay Singal, Neeraj Singal and associate companies took over the management of the company by acquiring the entire stake. In the year 1989, the company became a deemed public limited company. In the year 1992, the company was renamed as Bhushan Steel and Strips Ltd after diversifying into wide-width cold-rolled (CR) steel strips. Also, they completed the cold rolling plant during the year. In the year 1993, the company came out with their first public issue to finance their forward integration project for the manufacture of 1,00,000 tpa of continuous annealed/ galvanised steel strips. In January 1994, the company commissioned the galvanising plant with a capacity to manufacture 120000 tonnes per annum of wide width cold rolled steel strips and 100000 tonnes per annum of galvanised sheets. In April 1995, the company came out with their second public issue to part-
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.