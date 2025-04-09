Summary

Bhushan Steel Ltd is engaged in the steel business. The company has a portfolio of flat products, which are manufactured at steel processing facilities at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is producing cold rolled close annealed coils (CRCA), galvanized sheets, precision tubes, high tensile steel, hardened and tempered steel strip (H&T strips), wire-rods, color-coated sheets and galume. They also produce, sponge iron, pig iron, billets, slabs, HRC and power. Bhushan Steel Ltd was incorporated on January 7, 1983 with the name Jawahar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd. In January 14, 1987, Brij Bhushan Singal and his sons Sanjay Singal, Neeraj Singal and associate companies took over the management of the company by acquiring the entire stake. In the year 1989, the company became a deemed public limited company. In the year 1992, the company was renamed as Bhushan Steel and Strips Ltd after diversifying into wide-width cold-rolled (CR) steel strips. Also, they completed the cold rolling plant during the year. In the year 1993, the company came out with their first public issue to finance their forward integration project for the manufacture of 1,00,000 tpa of continuous annealed/ galvanised steel strips. In January 1994, the company commissioned the galvanising plant with a capacity to manufacture 120000 tonnes per annum of wide width cold rolled steel strips and 100000 tonnes per annum of galvanised sheets. In April 1995, the company came out with their second public issue to part-

Read More